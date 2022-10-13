ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Blitz Player of the Week: Karomo Collins

LUBBOCK, Texas – Plainview’s Karomo Collins put on a show in Plainview’s 62-19 win over Lubbock High School last Friday. The Bulldogs’ senior running back and wide receiver tallied 424 yards (169 rushing, 255 receiving) and six touchdowns. Collins’ outing earns him KLBK’s Blitz Player of the Week honors. He is also up for Dave […]
