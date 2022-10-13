Read full article on original website
Shirley Mae Cummings
Shirley Mae Cummings, 81, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. She was born June 20, 1941, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Freeman E. and Nita M. (Stricklin) Biery. She lived most of her younger years in Manchester and Mankato, Kansas. After she graduated from Mankato High School she worked for Kansas State University until her retirement. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Irene Elizabeth Provencher
Irene Elizabeth Provencher, 70, of Milford, Kansas, passed away after a long, hard fought illness on Friday (October 14, 2022) at Good Samaritan Society (Valley Vista) in Wamego, Kansas. Born December 16, 1951, in Romford, England, Irene was the daughter of Jorgen Scheuer and Phyllis Elsie (Savage) Rasmussen. Irene married...
Wilberta Hulett
Wilberta Hulett, 85, of Saint George, KS, formerly from Humansville, MO, passed away October 11, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, KS after a short illness. On December 20, 1936 Claude and Martha (Ballard) Paul welcome into this world Wilberta Jane. Along with her big Sister Maggie Belle, they were the apples of their parents’ eyes. Even though there was a 10-year difference between the two sisters, they were extremely close and each other’s best friend until Maggie’s death.
Margaret M. Simonsmeier,
Margaret M. Simonsmeier, 76, of Junction City, passed away on October 13, 2022 at Valley View Senior Life Center. Cremation will take place. Her ashes will be taken to be buried in Plymouth, WI. She was born on December 26, 1945, to Fay and Hilda (Orthmann) Pomeroy. On July 29,...
Kenneth R. Pyke
Kenneth R. Pyke, 93 of Abilene passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born September 11, 1929 in Abilene, Kansas, the son of Roy W. and Ruth K. (Gish) Pyke. Kenny grew up in Abilene, attended the Abilene school districts and graduated from Abilene High School. On October 28, 1951, he was united in marriage to Carole L. Allison in Wichita, Kansas. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, serving two years in the 11th Airborne stationed in Ft. Campbell. He was the manager at A&P Grocery and later worked as an assistant team leader at Duckwalls. He was a member of the Abilene First Christian Church in Abilene, and was a member of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Dickinson County Historical Society.
