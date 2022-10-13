Kenneth R. Pyke, 93 of Abilene passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born September 11, 1929 in Abilene, Kansas, the son of Roy W. and Ruth K. (Gish) Pyke. Kenny grew up in Abilene, attended the Abilene school districts and graduated from Abilene High School. On October 28, 1951, he was united in marriage to Carole L. Allison in Wichita, Kansas. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, serving two years in the 11th Airborne stationed in Ft. Campbell. He was the manager at A&P Grocery and later worked as an assistant team leader at Duckwalls. He was a member of the Abilene First Christian Church in Abilene, and was a member of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Dickinson County Historical Society.

ABILENE, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO