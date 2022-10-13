Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
ringsidenews.com
Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H
Debuts and returns have been a pretty big deal in recent months and a few weeks ago Saraya made her AEW debut at Grand Slam. Saraya is now party of the AEW roster, but it sounds like the new WWE regime tried to bring her back after her deal expired.
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
PWMania
Melina Opens Up About How WWE Women Were “Punished” During the Divas Era
Former WWE star recently spoke with WrestlePurists.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Melina commented on working for the company during the Divas era:. “We’re blessed to have this contract, this opportunity, and it’s not to say that hey, let me bash the company,...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Lost Respect For Top WWE Star After Hulk Hogan Match
Some wrestling matches are memorable, if only for the wrong reasons. One match that Eric Bischoff will always remember without fondness was the 2005 "SummerSlam" that pitted Hulk Hogan against Shawn Michaels. In an interview on "83 Weeks" that recounted WWE's 2005 events, Bischoff recalled the bout with sour thoughts...
wrestlinginc.com
The Kingdom Makes Its AEW Debut
This past week on "Dynamite," Shawn Spears made his return to All Elite Wrestling. The former Chairman of The Pinnacle reunited with his old friends, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The three would team together on "Rampage" last night to take on the team of Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona of The Embassy. After a hard-fought bout, Spears, Harwood, and Wheeler were able to knock off the heels. However, this would not be the end of their night.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Says He's The 'Biggest Fan' Of Current WWE Superstar
Chris Jericho might be part of the AEW roster right now, but that doesn't mean that he isn't able to appreciate those who are part of WWE, and he made that clear on social media this week. The Ring Of Honor World Champion responded to an interview from The Judgment...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rob Van Dam On CM Punk: “Probably Has As Big Of An Ego As Anybody I Can Think of That I Met In The Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the Whole F’n Show gave his thoughts on former two-time AEW world champion CM Punk and why he thinks he is one of the most egotistical talents that he has ever encountered in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Stars To Wrestle For New Japan Pro Wrestling
Crossover? There are several wrestling promotions in the world but only a handful are among the top named companies. While WWE has been the top promotions in America for the last few decades, but there are others outside of the United States with deep histories of their own. Now the biggest promotion elsewhere will be getting something of a crossover with WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Making Character Change To WWE SmackDown Star
Triple H has been making a lot of changes since he took over WWE creative a few months ago. Various characters are going through changes as we’ve seen with stars like Kevin Owens and recently LA Knight. Now it seems there’s another character that The Game is trying to tweak.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Says Their Main Roster Call Up Was Trash
Main roster call-ups are always exciting, but unfortunately they don’t work out for everyone. It seemed that EC3 was primed to do big things when he was called up. However, his run on the main roster ultimately didn’t amount to much. At one point EC3 was making appearances...
The WWE Has Reportedly Removed A Big Pay-Per-View From Its Schedule
The WWE has reportedly scrubbed a big upcoming pay-per-view from its schedule.
wrestlinginc.com
Penta El Zero M Promises 'This Is Just The Beginning' After Unmasking Legend
Over the course of his career, Penta El Zero M's most notable work has occurred on Wednesday nights, whether he was working for Lucha Underground or, as he does now, AEW. As it turns out though, Penta may have accomplished the biggest milestone of his career, not on a Wednesday, but this past Saturday, when he defeated Villano IV in the main event of AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City to unmask the lucha libre legend.
