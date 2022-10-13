Wilberta Hulett, 85, of Saint George, KS, formerly from Humansville, MO, passed away October 11, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, KS after a short illness. On December 20, 1936 Claude and Martha (Ballard) Paul welcome into this world Wilberta Jane. Along with her big Sister Maggie Belle, they were the apples of their parents’ eyes. Even though there was a 10-year difference between the two sisters, they were extremely close and each other’s best friend until Maggie’s death.

