Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jcpost.com
Margaret M. Simonsmeier,
Margaret M. Simonsmeier, 76, of Junction City, passed away on October 13, 2022 at Valley View Senior Life Center. Cremation will take place. Her ashes will be taken to be buried in Plymouth, WI. She was born on December 26, 1945, to Fay and Hilda (Orthmann) Pomeroy. On July 29,...
jcpost.com
Irene Elizabeth Provencher
Irene Elizabeth Provencher, 70, of Milford, Kansas, passed away after a long, hard fought illness on Friday (October 14, 2022) at Good Samaritan Society (Valley Vista) in Wamego, Kansas. Born December 16, 1951, in Romford, England, Irene was the daughter of Jorgen Scheuer and Phyllis Elsie (Savage) Rasmussen. Irene married...
jcpost.com
Wilberta Hulett
Wilberta Hulett, 85, of Saint George, KS, formerly from Humansville, MO, passed away October 11, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, KS after a short illness. On December 20, 1936 Claude and Martha (Ballard) Paul welcome into this world Wilberta Jane. Along with her big Sister Maggie Belle, they were the apples of their parents’ eyes. Even though there was a 10-year difference between the two sisters, they were extremely close and each other’s best friend until Maggie’s death.
jcpost.com
Shirley Mae Cummings
Shirley Mae Cummings, 81, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. She was born June 20, 1941, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Freeman E. and Nita M. (Stricklin) Biery. She lived most of her younger years in Manchester and Mankato, Kansas. After she graduated from Mankato High School she worked for Kansas State University until her retirement. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Comments / 0