Hershey says there’s no risk of a chocolate shortage for Halloween

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
 4 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – The Hershey Company says seasonally packaged candy “may be more limited” on store shelves in the final weeks of the holiday season, but fears of a Hershey chocolate shortage are unfounded.

During a July quarterly earnings call, officials with The Hershey Company said pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine limited supplies of ingredients such as cocoa and edible oil.

“Seasonal consumer engagement is expected to remain high, and we expect high single-digit sales growth for both our Halloween and Holiday seasons. Despite this strong growth, we will not be able to fully meet consumer demand due to capacity constraints,” said Michele Buck, the president and CEO of the Hershey Company during the July call.

Those comments led to headlines about a potential shortage for trick-or-treaters, but a company official told Nexstar’s WHTM on Thursday that there will be plenty of chocolate, even if Halloween packaging runs short.

Hershey representative Allison Kleinfelter said the earnings call comments were “misinterpreted as we discussed balancing production of limited release Halloween packaging and everyday candy packaging.”

In fact, the Hershey Company produced more Halloween candy this year compared to previous years, according to Kleinfelter. The product just may not be wrapped in festive foil.

“Like every season over the past few years, sell-through at retail remains high with people purchasing candy, décor and other seasonal items earlier and more often. As a result, seasonally packaged candy may be more limited on shelf as we get to the final week of the season,” said Kleinfelter. “Fortunately the same great brands in snack sizes are available to help fill trick-or-treat bags and buckets.”

