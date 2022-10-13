ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for Surf City Schools

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Commissioners heard several items at its meeting on October 17, including modular classes for Surf City Schools. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for Surf City Elementary and Surf City Middle Schools quad mobile units for the next school year. According to...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

One dead in single car accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 18-year-old Xander Steven Leonard as of Monday, October 17. Per the release, Leonard is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds and has dark hair and dark brown eyes. Leonard is believed to be driving...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
CALABASH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy