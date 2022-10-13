Read full article on original website
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency...
Brunswick Co. commissioners to consider extension on grant agreement, funding for traffic unit
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners agenda for October 17 includes an extension on a grant agreement with a Navassa manufacturer and a $331,367 grant for a traffic unit at the sheriff’s office. An extension to Brunswick County’s agreement with Pacon Manufacturing.
Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for Surf City Schools
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Commissioners heard several items at its meeting on October 17, including modular classes for Surf City Schools. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for Surf City Elementary and Surf City Middle Schools quad mobile units for the next school year. According to...
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 18-year-old Xander Steven Leonard as of Monday, October 17. Per the release, Leonard is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds and has dark hair and dark brown eyes. Leonard is believed to be driving...
Wilmington City Council to consider donating three properties for affordable housing construction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider donating three properties designated as surplus to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing construction at their meeting on Tuesday, October 18. “For more than a decade we have sought opportunities to increase housing stock, help make the...
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
