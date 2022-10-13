Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls woman identified as fatality in Friday crash near Alexandria
A Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
Overweg Repair in Kimball selected as South Dakota Retailer of the Year
A Kimball business has been selected as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Retailer of the Year. Overweg Repair is an automotive and truck repair shop owned by Dan and Corinne Overweg. Their three children have also been employed at the shop. Overweg Repair started in May of 1985 when...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Smith to make Mitchell stop Monday
South Dakota’s Democratic candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, will hold a campaign event at 4:30 this afternoon at the Corn Palace Plaza. Representative Smith will speak and will also take questions from the audience. Joining Smith will be Brian Bengs, who is running against John Thune in the U.S. Senate, Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool, South Dakota Public Utilities Commission candidate Jeff Barth, and Dave Epp, who is running for Davison County Commission. Today’s event is free and open to the public.
Mitchell City Council approves ordinance to allow pet pigs in city limits
The Mitchell City Council on Monday approved an ordinance that would allow residents to own pet pigs in city limits. The issue was brought to the council after Rachela Dirksen moved to town from California with her pet pig, Bruce, and was unaware that the city didn’t allow pigs to be kept as pets. The council passed the ordinance on first reading at its last meeting, and two criteria were agreed on: a limit of one pet pig per household and a weight limit of 200 pounds. No one spoke in opposition of the ordinance at that meeting.
