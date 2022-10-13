The Mitchell City Council on Monday approved an ordinance that would allow residents to own pet pigs in city limits. The issue was brought to the council after Rachela Dirksen moved to town from California with her pet pig, Bruce, and was unaware that the city didn’t allow pigs to be kept as pets. The council passed the ordinance on first reading at its last meeting, and two criteria were agreed on: a limit of one pet pig per household and a weight limit of 200 pounds. No one spoke in opposition of the ordinance at that meeting.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO