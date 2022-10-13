5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood, including officer; Suspect in custody, police say

RALEIGH — Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured Thursday during a shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed at 9 p.m. The teenage suspect was arrested, police later tweeted.

One of the injured is a K-9 officer, officials said.

“We must stop this mindless violence,” the mayor said in a news conference.

Officers were first called Thursday to the shooting call at about 5 p.m. near the Neuse River Greenway in the Heddingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Baldwin said the police department told her around 8 p.m. that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.

Raleigh police tweeted at about 9:40 p.m. that the suspect was in custody.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders were still on the scene well into the night.

Gov. Roy Cooper went to the media staging area and addressed the public at a late-night news conference.

“Terror has reached our doorstep,” Cooper said.

Chief Estella Patterson was away at a professional conference and she was on her way back to Raleigh, Baldwin said.

Neighbors said the shooter was young who was dressed in camo and had a long rifle.

Authorities said that he opened fire along a walking trail.

Thursday night updates:

Five people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting in a residential area, and multiple people had been shot, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a news conference.

RPD: This is still an active investigation. Sections of the Hedingham neighborhood remain closed. Residents should follow the directions of law enforcement officials on the scene.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has made numerous state resources available in response to the active shooting incident in Raleigh this afternoon. State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents have all responded and are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

”DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

Raleigh police: Residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road are being advised to remain indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Residents in the Hedingham neighborhood are told to stay in their homes and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes.

No further information has been released.

