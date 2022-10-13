ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood, including officer; Suspect in custody, police say

 3 days ago

RALEIGH — Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured Thursday during a shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed at 9 p.m. The teenage suspect was arrested, police later tweeted.

One of the injured is a K-9 officer, officials said.

“We must stop this mindless violence,” the mayor said in a news conference.

Officers were first called Thursday to the shooting call at about 5 p.m. near the Neuse River Greenway in the Heddingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Baldwin said the police department told her around 8 p.m. that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.

Raleigh police tweeted at about 9:40 p.m. that the suspect was in custody.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders were still on the scene well into the night.

Gov. Roy Cooper went to the media staging area and addressed the public at a late-night news conference.

“Terror has reached our doorstep,” Cooper said.

Chief Estella Patterson was away at a professional conference and she was on her way back to Raleigh, Baldwin said.

Neighbors said the shooter was young who was dressed in camo and had a long rifle.

Authorities said that he opened fire along a walking trail.

Return to this story and watch Eyewitness News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest information.

Thursday night updates:

10:50 p.m.

10:20 p.m.

9:40 p.m.

9 p.m.

8:27 p.m.

7:34 p.m.

RPD: This is still an active investigation. Sections of the Hedingham neighborhood remain closed. Residents should follow the directions of law enforcement officials on the scene.

7:30 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has made numerous state resources available in response to the active shooting incident in Raleigh this afternoon. State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents have all responded and are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

”DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

6:54 p.m.

6:50 p.m.

Raleigh police: Residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road are being advised to remain indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

6:40 p.m.

Residents in the Hedingham neighborhood are told to stay in their homes and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

5:50 p.m.

The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes.

No further information has been released.

Channel 9 has a crew going to Raleigh Thursday night.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters

WRAL News

20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
ROXBORO, NC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh

Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
WSOC Charlotte

Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting

Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Five people killed in Raleigh shooting, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says five people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting in a residential area. Raleigh Police say a suspect is in custody. Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m., and that the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

