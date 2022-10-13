BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man responsible for a fire that destroyed a $2M mansion in March 2022 was sentenced today to 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 29 pleaded no contest on Sept. 14 on three arson charges relating to destroying the Destefani mansion. The charges included arson of an inhabited structure or property, arson of a structure of forest land and possession of materials used for arson, according to court records.

