KNOE TV8
Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (KNOE) - Mississippi farmers are utilizing the 163rd Mississippi State Fair as an opportunity to strengthen the agricultural industry in the state. State Commissioner Andy Gipson of Agriculture and Commerce says agriculture is the backbone of the annual fair. Ag-related programs range from livestock shows, farmers promoting their products, rodeos, daily wild west shows and Mississippi’s residents’ well-known reputation for buying local.
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
kicks96news.com
Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
mississippifreepress.org
SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact
Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (six, eight, one; FB: one) (zero, six, nine; FB: two) (eight, five, three, four; FB: one) (nine, six, five, four; FB: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000.
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 16, 2022: One on one with Shad White
Mississippi State Auditor Shad White discusses the state's largest welfare fraud case and the ongoing federal investigation of misspent TANF funds. Interview recorded on October 13, 2022
WLBT
Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organized a rally in Sharkey County Saturday. The group was making a final push to educate, mobilize and empower voters to make their voices heard. “Our infrastructure has been crumbling over the last twenty years, we don’t have clean...
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
Hollywood Minute: 'Till' looks at shocking Mississippi murder
'Till' puts the spotlight on Emmett Till's mother, and the documentary 'Sell/Buy/Date' looks at the sex industry. David Daniel reports.
Mississippi State, Tougaloo agree to expand STEM opportunities
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) and Tougaloo College will parter again to expand educational opportunities in the state. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters signed a memorandum of understanding this week to enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. The […]
WLOX
Mississippi Renaissance Festival created with special needs children in mind, teaches about Medieval Europe
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Renaissance Festival allows people to travel back to the time of the Scottish War of Independence in the 1300s, a time of blacksmiths, dragons and vikings -- but this is a different type of festival with a specific audience in mind. “We utilize it...
Entergy Mississippi offers electric bill assistance: Here’s how to apply
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria. The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, according to Entergy officials. “The economy […]
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six-years-old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. Children who […]
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Insurance commissioner suspends mediation between UMMC, Blue Cross
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney last week suspended mediation between the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi, its largest private insurer. Chaney on Thursday said he made the decision to suspend it indefinitely because “no progress has been reported to my office in the last […]
PURRAISE THE LORD: Cat welcomed in new laps of church parishioners, provides healing and love at Mississippi church
One year ago, the congregation of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Bovina increased by one — Salome. Salome is a cat. She arrived at the church one night and just in time to fill a need. “It started the summer of 2021,” said the Rev. Elisabeth Malphurs, St....
One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m. Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.
