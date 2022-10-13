(The Center Square) – A new poll from Amber Integrated shows Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in a tight race with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. The poll taken between Oct. 13 and Oct.15 shows 45.3% of the 500 voters asked said they would vote for Stitt or would "lean toward" voting for him. Hofmeister is ahead of Stitt by 0.6 percentage points with 45.9% of those polled saying they would vote or were learning toward voting for her.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO