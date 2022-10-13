Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Poll shows Oklahoma governor's race is close
(The Center Square) – A new poll from Amber Integrated shows Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in a tight race with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. The poll taken between Oct. 13 and Oct.15 shows 45.3% of the 500 voters asked said they would vote for Stitt or would "lean toward" voting for him. Hofmeister is ahead of Stitt by 0.6 percentage points with 45.9% of those polled saying they would vote or were learning toward voting for her.
thecentersquare.com
Stitt calls for a March special election on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for a March vote on legalizing recreational marijuana after a series of legal challenges kept it off the November ballot. The governor issued an executive proclamation Tuesday for the referendum that if approved by voters would legalize possession of up...
thecentersquare.com
Midterm election in Georgia has record numbers as early voting commences
(The Center Square) — Georgia saw a record number of voters turn out for a midterm election, state officials said. As of Tuesday, 143,077 voters have cast ballots in Georgia — 131,318 voted early in person, while 11,759 voted via an absentee ballot. The number of in-person voters is an 85% increase from the 70,849 voters who cast ballots in person on the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Republican Budd expands lead over Beasley in North Carolina U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) — Republican Rep. Ted Budd has widened his lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley with just a few weeks to go before Election Day, according to a recent poll. Half of the 902 likely North Carolina Voters who ECU Poll contacted by cell phone, landlines and online Oct. 10-13 said they would vote for Budd, while 44% would vote for Beasley if the election "were to be held today." The poll showed 5% undecided, with a margin of error of 3.8%.
thecentersquare.com
Lamont-Stefanowski gubernatorial matchup a case of déjà vu this fall
Four years ago, Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski faced off in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race. The same scenario is playing out this fall with incumbent Lamont, seeking a second term in office, facing off against Stefanowski, the opponent he defeated four years ago. Also throwing his hat into the ring this fall is independent gubernatorial candidate Robert Hotaling.
thecentersquare.com
Ivey, Flowers facing off this fall in gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) – Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking reelection in three weeks against a newcomer to the political arena in Democrat Yolanda Flowers. Ivey, who has a lengthy political resume, is completing her first full term as governor. She initially assumed the role in April 2017, after former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in response to an ethics investigation and won the seat in the fall 2018 general election.
thecentersquare.com
Missouri librarians concerned with secretary of state's new rules on materials for minors
(The Center Square) – A proposed rule requiring Missouri libraries to establish guidelines for restricting materials for minors is creating concerns among librarians. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Monday submitted a rule to require state-funded libraries to have written policies determining what materials are age-appropriate for minors. The proposed administrative rule will be published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15 and then have a 30-day comment period.
thecentersquare.com
Two polls tell different stories about NY governor's race
(The Center Square) – What’s the status of the New York gubernatorial race? It depends on who is doing the polling. On Tuesday, the Siena College Research Institute released a poll showing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holding an 11-percentage-point lead over Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, 52-41. However, a Quinnipiac Poll released the same day showed Hochul clinging to a 50-46 lead with just three weeks to go before Election Day.
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin Republican budget architects celebrate record surplus
(The Center Square) – The Republicans responsible for crafting the state budget that resulted in Wisconsin's repeated record surpluses are not taking a victory lap. Rep. Mark Born, Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, didn’t speak publicly about the new $4.3 billion budget surplus until The Center Square reached out.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Bailey criticizes poll results; Northwestern best college in Illinois; Chicago 'rattiest' city in America
As the two candidates for Illinois governor prepare to debate Tuesday night, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is discrediting a new poll showing Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the lead by 22 points. The Illinois Broadcasters Association and Research America Inc. poll shows 50% said they would vote for Pritzker if the election was held today, while 27% would vote for Bailey. Nearly 13% remain undecided. In a statement, the Bailey campaign said the results are from an internet survey and not a legitimate poll.
thecentersquare.com
Iowa launches opioid addiction prevention program
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using money from a settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Co. for a new initiative to prevent opioid addiction in rural communities, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office announced Thursday. The state is launching the Billion Pill Pledge program with Goldfinch Health,...
thecentersquare.com
75 names sent to prosecutors for potential Ohio voter fraud
(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.
thecentersquare.com
Incumbent Golden leads Poliquin in fundraising for Maine congressional race
(The Center Square) — Money continues to flow into Maine's most expensive congressional race, with supporters of incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin spending big on the nationally watched contest. Golden, a Democrat seeking a second term, raised more than $2.8 million in the three...
thecentersquare.com
Tim Michels positions self as pro-business, tough on crime
(The Center Square) – It will be a busy, and somewhat unique, first day for Tim Michels if he’s elected governor. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee Tuesday that he will speak to the bad guys and put Illinois on notice on day one of a new Michels' administration.
thecentersquare.com
Arizona Attorney General wants nonprofit alleging widespread voter fraud investigated
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office wants the FBI and IRS to investigate a conservative organization. Reginald Grigsby, who conducts special investigations for the office, penned a letter to the FBI and IRS asking them to investigate True the Vote. It’s a conservative vote-monitoring organization that claims its objective is stopping voter fraud.
thecentersquare.com
AG Yost rejects proposal to raise Ohio’s minimum wage
(The Center Square) – A citizen group trying to use a constitutional amendment to raise Ohio’s minimum wage eventually to $15 doesn’t need to start over but it does need to make changes to its plan if it hopes to eventually get it on the ballot. Attorney...
thecentersquare.com
Colorado ballots mailing out this week
(The Center Square) – Ballots for Colorado's upcoming general election are headed out to mailboxes this week. County clerks across the state are required to mail ballots out by Friday, the secretary of state's office said in a statement Monday. Secretary of State Jena Griswold urged people to “start...
thecentersquare.com
AG Moody launches 2022 Human Trafficking Summit, registration still open
(The Center Square) – A Florida-led virtual 2022 Human Trafficking Summit launched Tuesday nationwide, engaging experts from across the country to collaborate on ways to more effectively combat human trafficking. More than 2,300 attendees registered and registration remains open at HumanTraffickingSummit.com. The summit provides over 16 hours of educational...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions seek more strike power to get more political
The Cook County College Teachers Union is planning a strike for the end of October unless the college’s students get housing and day care services (the teachers also want more money). They are basically demanding a taxpayer-funded charity, “City Colleges for the Common Good.”. It would subsidize child...
thecentersquare.com
The top 10 Texas candidates raised 58 percent of all donations
In Texas politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $300.7 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. More than $173.5 million, or 58 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list. Top 10 Texas candidates (1/1/2021 –...
Comments / 0