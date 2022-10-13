Read full article on original website
WSMV
TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation
JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.
wbtw.com
Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
Tennessee man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 men who stole nearly $7k from vehicle
Two men were arrested in Mt. Juliet after they reportedly stole nearly $7,000 from an unlocked truck.
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
fox8live.com
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
Tennessee early intervention services expanded
TEIS is a voluntary program that offers therapy and other services to infants and young children with developmental delays or disabilities.
localmemphis.com
What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — constitutional Amendment Four or the “remove religious minister disqualification amendment,” will appear on your ballot this November. “I think some of it has to be understood through the lens of just a cosmetic language change," pastor Dr. Earle Fisher said. "It hasn’t really been enforced."
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet. Here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Tennessee using data from Connect K-12.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
actionnews5.com
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to evolve across the Mid-South Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats, mainly between 6 PM and Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a LEVEL...
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
