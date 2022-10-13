In a rodent model, durable auditory brainstem responses to sound were observed after DB-OTO administration. Decibel Therapeutics’ DB-OTO, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) dual-vector-based gene therapy intended to treat otoferlin-related hearing loss being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has received clearance from the FDA for its investigational new drug (IND) application, which was submitted last month.1,2.

1 DAY AGO