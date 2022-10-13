Read full article on original website
Otoferlin-Related Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Gets IND Clearance
In a rodent model, durable auditory brainstem responses to sound were observed after DB-OTO administration. Decibel Therapeutics’ DB-OTO, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) dual-vector-based gene therapy intended to treat otoferlin-related hearing loss being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has received clearance from the FDA for its investigational new drug (IND) application, which was submitted last month.1,2.
Watchdog says HHS reviews of emergency medicine stockpile ‘did not meet most statutory requirements’
A federal watchdog found that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) did not meet a number of requirements in maintaining the nation’s Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) of medical countermeasures. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) conducted a review of the SNS’s operating procedures, requirements, inventory and obligatory data....
