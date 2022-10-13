The NYPD is continuing its hunt for two suspects who teamed up to rob a man of $17,000 on a Middle Village street last Thursday. Police said the 66-year-old victim was walking along 71st Street toward Juniper Valley Road when an unknown assailant came up from behind and pushed him to the sidewalk. The attack took place opposite 62-58 71 St. at about 1:20 p.m. The robber began punching and kicking the man while trying to wrest a bag from his possession.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO