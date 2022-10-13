ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday. Mutombo has been one of the NBA's global ambassadors for years, and recently appeared at Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts and a pair of preseason games in Saitama, Japan.
ATLANTA, GA

