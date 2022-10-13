It has been revealed in a new report why talks between Bray Wyatt and multiple professional wrestling promotions broke down before he ultimately returned to WWE. Last Saturday, Wyatt made his comeback to the company at their Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules, after the promotion sent fans into a “White Rabbit” mystery for weeks. Before “The Fiend” made his return, several promotions reportedly made contact with and sent feelers to Bray Wyatt after the Vince McMahon regime released him to due to claimed budget cuts. According to Sports Illustrated, the promos of AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and AAA all attempted to bring Wyatt in, but no contracts ever came close to being signed.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO