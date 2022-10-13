Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Eva Marie Teases Potential WWE Return
Eva Marie could be coming back to WWE again based on a recent she posted on social media where she tagged a major name in the company. Eva Marie could be coming back to WWE again based on a recent she posted on social media where she tagged a major name in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Liv Morgan Explains Photo With MJF
Liv Morgan has addressed her photo with the “Devil.”. While attending a birthday party of a friend, the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion took a photo with AEW’s MJF, which would end up going viral and send shockwaves across the wrestling world. Since the photo has circulated, fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the photo, and the rumors have been flowing.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Had Plans For Saraya In WWE Prior To Her Signing With AEW
Saraya is a part of All Elite Wrestling although WWE’s Triple H apparently had an idea on how to use her if she decided to stay in the company. When Saraya’s contract came up in early July 2022, WWE’s former Chairman Vince McMahon chose not to re-sign her. The main reason why was that she hadn’t wrestled in about five years while also barely appearing on television for several years. That’s because of a serious neck injury that required major surgery.
RELATED PEOPLE
tjrwrestling.net
The Kingdom Debut On AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite. Composed of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanelis Bennet, The Kingdom made their debut on AEW during last Friday night’s Rampage, starting a feud with FTR in the process. After FTR and Shawn Spears scored a victory over Brian Cage and Gates of...
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins To Defend US Title On WWE Raw
Seth “Freakin” Rollins will make his first defense of the United States Title on WWE Monday Night Raw against a familiar opponent. The October 10th episode of Raw saw Bobby Lashley defending the US Title against Seth Rollins. Prior to the match, Lashley did a promo about how he was a proud US Champion while mentioning some of the men he’s defeated in WWE – Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre among them. That led to Lesnar making an unadvertised return leading to a cheap attack on Lashley that included an F5 along with a Kimura Lock submission on the left arm.
tjrwrestling.net
Rob Van Dam: There’s No Truth To The Latest Rumors In AEW
If you ask Rob Van Dam, everything is good in All Elite Wrestling. For the past few months now, AEW has been going through turmoil, including the backstage brawl that took place between CM Punk and The Elite post-show at the company’s All Out pay-per-view, and, well, another backstage fight between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. That’s just to name a couple of issues that AEW has had.
tjrwrestling.net
Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Former “Musketeers” At Antonio Inoki’s Funeral
It wasn’t the kind of reunion Shinsuke Nakamura, Katsuyori Shibata, or Hiroshi Tanahashi were hoping for. The three Japanese wrestlers were photographed together at Antonio Inoki’s private funeral, which was held on October 13th. Nothing has been announced regarding any public funeral for Inoki as of yet; however, if it’s anything like Rikidozan’s, Giant Baba’s, or Mitsuharu Misawa’s, then it’s expected that tens of thousands of people will come to pay tribute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Star Slated To Be At Raw [SPOILER]
With a recent run of NXT stars making the step up to main roster appearances, another one looks set to be at Raw on Monday night. Roxanne Perez was the latest NXT star to make their main roster debut in WWE as she competed on SmackDown on the 14th of October. The 20-year-old was on the show ostensibly to find an opponent for her NXT rival Cora Jade but instead, she ended up teaming with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.
tjrwrestling.net
The Boogeyman: A Match Taking On Bray Wyatt Is ‘Very Possible’
Bray Wyatt and The Boogeyman could soon face off in the squared circle. It’s only been a little over a week since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules, but a heavy-brand match — which some are considering a dream match — has already been teased between Wyatt and WWE legend The Boogeyman.
tjrwrestling.net
Why Talks Fell Through Between Bray Wyatt And Other Promotions
It has been revealed in a new report why talks between Bray Wyatt and multiple professional wrestling promotions broke down before he ultimately returned to WWE. Last Saturday, Wyatt made his comeback to the company at their Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules, after the promotion sent fans into a “White Rabbit” mystery for weeks. Before “The Fiend” made his return, several promotions reportedly made contact with and sent feelers to Bray Wyatt after the Vince McMahon regime released him to due to claimed budget cuts. According to Sports Illustrated, the promos of AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and AAA all attempted to bring Wyatt in, but no contracts ever came close to being signed.
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Appears On WWE Smackdown
The Bray Wyatt mystery continues. During WWE Smackdown this past Friday, Liv Morgan would launch a backstage attack on Sonya Deville after the latter was making fun of the former Smackdown Women’s Champion. While the brawl was taking place, a hooded individual would be in the background, which had a very similar appearance to that of Abby the Witch at Extreme Rules.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tjrwrestling.net
Rey Mysterio On WWE Smackdown Move: “A New Beginning”
Rey Mysterio is a WWE Smackdown superstar again and the legendary luchador has called the move back to the blue brand “a new beginning” for him. Rey Mysterio is a Smackdown superstar again. When Rey debuted in WWE in the summer of 2002, he was put on the blue brand with his first pay-per-view match coming against Kurt Angle at SummerSlam. In 2006, when Rey won the Royal Rumble and the World Heavyweight Title for the first time, he was on the Smackdown roster. Smackdown is where he has spent most of the last 20 years.
tjrwrestling.net
Erick Rowan Addresses Possible Return To WWE
Known as Erick Rowan in WWE, Erick Redbeard recently addressed a possible return to World Wrestling Entertainment, saying that he’d be interested in telling his story. Rowan would be a WWE Superstar for multiple years, beginning in 2011 when he agreed to a development contract with the promotion, eventually moving up in 2013 to the main roster. While at WWE, Erick Rowan was a member of Bray Wyatt’s faction known at the time as the Wyatt Family, with Luke Harper being the third wrestler featured. Later, Rowan and Harper would form into a tag team. Rowan also had a stint as the tag team partner of Daniel Bryan.
tjrwrestling.net
Erick Rowan Explains His Theory On Why WWE Split Him And Daniel Bryan Up
Erick Rowan believes he knows why WWE split him and Daniel Bryan up. Currently going by the name of Erick Redbeard, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan had multiple stints in World Wrestling Entertainment. The two biggest runs of his career to most was his run with the Wyatt Family, and his time as Daniel Bryan’s enforcer, which would see Bryan as WWE Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho: 98% Of AEW Positives Outweigh The Negatives
“The Ocho” Chris Jericho is only looking at the good side of things. When All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, Chris Jericho was the first headliner superstar that the company signed, and since then, Jericho has thrived with the promotion during its growth. Along with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, Tony Khan continues to roll with Chris Jericho as a top star for the company, with Khan giving a lot of credit to “The Wizard” for how AEW has gotten bigger.
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart Discusses Jerry Lawler Being A “Master Villain”
Bret Hart has heaped praise on Jerry Lawler, describing him as a master of being a villain making it even easier for him to be a fan favorite. The rivalry between Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler through the mid 90’s, and included when Lawler ended up moving to his role on commentary. One of the most iconic moments came at King Of The Ring 1995, where Lawler lost to Hart in a Kiss My Foot match.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Officials Impressed By Angelo Dawkins
Street Profits star Angelo Dawkins has reportedly been impressing WWE officials of late and could be set for a singles push. Since debuting as the Street Profits in 2016, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have become one of the biggest teams on the WWE roster. During their three-year run in...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes May Return Earlier Than Expected
Though Cody Rhodes was initially thought to be out for nine months, he’s reportedly ahead of schedule and may be back in time for January!. Cody Rhodes may be back in WWE any month now. This comes via Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as he writes...
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts Shares Hilarious Rick Rude Arrest Story
Jake “The Snake” Roberts has shared a hilarious story about his friend and former on-screen rival “Ravishing” Rick Rude getting arrested due to not having a condom when he needed it. The on-screen rivalry between Jake Roberts and Rick Rude was a very personal one in...
Comments / 0