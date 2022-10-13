Read full article on original website
No. 10 Delta State beats UWA
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTOK) - West Alabama snapped their nine game road winning streak falling to No. 10 Delta State on Saturday. The Statesmen racked up 494 total yards of offense to beat UWA 20-7. The Tigers ended the night with 341 total yards of offense, 209 yards coming from passing.
Tailgate: Newton beats Kemper County at Scooba
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Tigers beat Kemper County 30-19 in Scooba to be 4-4 for the season. Both of these teams faced off last year with Kemper getting the win. Kemper’s first drive was stalled after a sack and they had to punt. The punt was short and Newton picked it up but Kemper County was able to punch it out and recover the ball. The following play was Newton taking down Backstrom in the end zone to be ruled a safety.
Best Buy to close Meridian store
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Best Buy store is closing. The technology chain announced it will be leaving as of Oct. 29. That will give shoppers a little over two weeks left to get their favorite tech. There was no official announcement of why the store would be closed.
Mississippi Gulf Coast shuts out East Central
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gulf Coast would hold ECCC scoreless in their 35-0 win. The Warriors are now 0-7 on the season. East Central will host Co-Lin on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for homecoming and their final home game of the season.
Feastival on 5th set for Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has another cultural food festival this weekend. Feastival on 5th will involve the different tastes of up to 12 restaurants Saturday. The creators of Full Moon on 5th are having a block party on 5th Street downtown to appeal to your taste...
Car show fundraiser for radio personality “The Kenman”
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local radio personality Kenman was honored Saturday with a car show at Uptown Meridian Mall parking lot. The car community came out and showed out to raise money for “The Kenman” who was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. Ken Stokes is his real name, and he’s been on the radio since the mid-1980s. His friend and colleague, Cara Shirley, said he has given so much to the community.
Game of the Week: Clarkdale comes back in the fourth quarter to get first win over Enterprise in 16 years
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The battle of the Bulldogs in the week eight Game of the Week. Clarkdale hosted Enterprise. Clarkdale and Enterprise would go scoreless in the end of the first. Enterprise would get an interception and a 50 plus yard return to set up Enterprise with good field advantage.
Debs Social Club annaul event held at local church
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Central United Methodist Church in Meridian has several people dressed up in their favorite custom to celebrate an annual tradition that helps special needs children. It’s another year, that Debs Social Service Club gives back to the community by giving special needs children the time of...
Anderson Regional Health System presents DAISY Awards
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System Friday recognized members of its nursing team at a DAISY Award brunch and reception. The DAISY Award is an international honor that highlights extraordinary nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty to provide skillful, compassionate care each and every day. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.
Sunday brings us the last of high temps in the 80s
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Saturday! Today highs were in the mid 80s across the area. We can expect the same set up for tomorrow. We will start off the morning in the mid 50s, so a cool start to the morning. Temperatures will quickly warm up as we head into lunchtime in the lower 80s. Clouds also build in as we near lunchtime, a cold front system moves through increasing cloud cover through the rest of the day on Sunday. No rain expected in the forecast for tomorrow, however Monday we can expect light showers over the area thanks to plenty of moisture in the air.
There’s a limited fire danger for Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The weather will be perfect for any outdoor plans you may have this weekend. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will be nice with highs both days in the mid 80s. So, it’ll be a great weekend to head to a local pumpkin patch, decorate for fall, or to find that perfect halloween costume. However, if you plan to do any outdoor open burning, use extra caution on Saturday. Due to dry conditions and low releative humidity, there will be a limited fire danger.
FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the season, thus far, arrives this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front crosses our area tonight, and this will bring northwest winds back into our area. That’s a cooler wind direction, and temps will stay in the mid 70s for highs on Monday. Spotty light showers are also possible for Monday morning, but the sun will return by late Monday afternoon.
