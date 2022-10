- Worried about global warming: 51.4%

--- 2.1% higher than Wyoming average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.3%

- Total population: 60,945 people