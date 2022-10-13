Read full article on original website
'Bachelor in Paradise' Preview: A 'Shocking Twist' Raises the OG Women's Spirits
It's not just Bachelor in Paradise's men that are facing a moral dilemma. At the end of Monday's shocking episode of the ABC series, fans learned that, as BiP's guys chat up new women on the beach, the OG ladies will have five new hunky singles to explore a connection with too.
Sigourney Weaver Teases 'Amazing,' Highly Anticipated ‘Avatar’ Sequel 13 Years Later (Exclusive)
This next journey to Pandora is going to be an epic ride. Sigourney Weaver says she can't wait for the world to finally see what's been in the works in the 13 years since the first Avatar hit theaters. Weaver walked the red carpet at the 2022 Elle Women in...
'House of the Dragon' Fans React to Queen Alicent's Change of Plans Following King Viserys' Death
After the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) at the end of episode 8, House of the Dragon picks up immediately the next morning in episode 9, as Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) starts making moves -- ones that seem to counter what was set in place by the king and his council many years prior. Not only that, but the queen’s sons prove just how much of a hot mess they are while Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) finally finds herself provoked to get up off the sidelines and take action in the battle of succession for the Iron Throne.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An Ambulance Takes One Man Away as the OG Women Are Forced to Leave the Beach
Paradise will never be the same after Monday night's episode. During what was likely the most dramatic episode of Bachelor in Paradise ever, one man was taken away via ambulance, another guy left the beach in a huff, a surprise arrival allowed a fan-favorite to stick around, a love triangle finally fell apart -- and that was all before the season's big twist played out.
'Love Is Blind': Here's What Happened to the Season 2 Couples
Love might be blind in the pods, but once the couples on Netflix's Love Is Blind head out into the real world, it tends to be a different story. With season 3 of the hit reality dating competition premiering Wednesday, Oct. 19, ET is looking back at the couples from season 2 to see where they are today.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Split From Christine Leads to Healing With Another Wife
As one door closes another might be cracking open on Sister Wives. In Sunday's episode, Kody Brown is once again deep in his feelings about his ex Christine's decision to leave him and move away from the family. "It feels hostile to me. I feel like she's done this as...
Jenna Lyons Thanks Fans After 'Unusual' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Casting News
Jenna Lyons is feeling the love! On Monday, the designer took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their support, following the announcement that she would be joining the season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. “Good morning, I’m a little tired today. I...
'BMF' Season 2: See First Look With Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White (Exclusive)
BMF is returning to the small screen for its sophomore season, and ET is exclusively revealing the first look at series stars Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White in the upcoming installment. Inspired by a true story, the series follows two brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and...
Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier Join ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' Special
The Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary celebration special is rounding out its cast! Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier have joined the star-studded ensemble for ABC's upcoming live-action/animated special honoring the iconic Disney film, set to air Thursday, Dec. 15. Short will take on the role of...
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boy band, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's 'RHONY' Spin-Off Show 'Welcome to Crappie Lake' Set for 2023 Release
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are swapping the Big Apple for something... much smaller. According to Bravo's announcement on Saturday, the longtime Real Housewives of New York City castmates are getting their own new Bravo series -- but instead of the Berkshires, they're heading to Benton, Illinois. Considering the town has just around 7,000 locals, fans can count on the two beloved reality stars standing out in their temporary new home. And luckily for viewers, cameras will capture all the shenanigans set to ensue for the new show, named Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.
Keke Palmer Responds to Whoopi Goldberg's Wish List for 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer is ready to hop into a nun's habit if she gets the call!. The Nope star spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, held at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday, and opened up about Whoopi Goldberg's recent comments about wanting Palmer to co-star with her in the planned Sister Act 3.
Tia Mowry on Why She Feels ‘Blessed’ Following Divorce Announcement (Exclusive)
Tia Mowry isn't letting anything keep her down. The actress was in high spirits as she attended the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala on Monday, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Mowry at the elegant event, and she smiled broadly as she reflected...
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!
Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps 'World Tour Wife' Style as She Plans to Join Travis Barker on Blink-182 Tour
All the tour looks! Kourtney Kardashian can't wait to solidify her status as a tour wife. The 43-year-old reality star, who tied the knot with drummer Travis Barker this past spring, celebrated the announcement that her man was going back on tour with his band, Blink-182, over the weekend. Kardashian...
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Steals 'Boyfriend' Jaeden Luke in the Battle Rounds
During Monday's Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello was reunited with the singer that made her blush during the Blind Auditions!. Jaeden Luke, 22, took the stage for a Team Blake battle against bodie, with the pair performing "As Long As You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. While both singers wowed all four of the coaches, it was Jaeden who had Camila's ear once again.
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian
Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet the All-New Cast Members
Bravo is headed back to the social circles of the Big Apple for an all-new season of The Real Housewives of New York City -- featuring an entirely new cast!. News of the brand new cast first broke during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, when the new RHONY housewives walked out onto the stage and surprised fans in attendance.
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Address Family Feud and 'Real Housewives' Future (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice just loves, loves, loves, but more than two months after brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorgaskipped her wedding, it seems the siblings have yet to find some peace. When ET's Brice Sander caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new husband, Louie...
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
