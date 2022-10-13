ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'House of the Dragon' Fans React to Queen Alicent's Change of Plans Following King Viserys' Death

After the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) at the end of episode 8, House of the Dragon picks up immediately the next morning in episode 9, as Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) starts making moves -- ones that seem to counter what was set in place by the king and his council many years prior. Not only that, but the queen’s sons prove just how much of a hot mess they are while Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) finally finds herself provoked to get up off the sidelines and take action in the battle of succession for the Iron Throne.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An Ambulance Takes One Man Away as the OG Women Are Forced to Leave the Beach

Paradise will never be the same after Monday night's episode. During what was likely the most dramatic episode of Bachelor in Paradise ever, one man was taken away via ambulance, another guy left the beach in a huff, a surprise arrival allowed a fan-favorite to stick around, a love triangle finally fell apart -- and that was all before the season's big twist played out.
'Love Is Blind': Here's What Happened to the Season 2 Couples

Love might be blind in the pods, but once the couples on Netflix's Love Is Blind head out into the real world, it tends to be a different story. With season 3 of the hit reality dating competition premiering Wednesday, Oct. 19, ET is looking back at the couples from season 2 to see where they are today.
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's 'RHONY' Spin-Off Show 'Welcome to Crappie Lake' Set for 2023 Release

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are swapping the Big Apple for something... much smaller. According to Bravo's announcement on Saturday, the longtime Real Housewives of New York City castmates are getting their own new Bravo series -- but instead of the Berkshires, they're heading to Benton, Illinois. Considering the town has just around 7,000 locals, fans can count on the two beloved reality stars standing out in their temporary new home. And luckily for viewers, cameras will capture all the shenanigans set to ensue for the new show, named Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Steals 'Boyfriend' Jaeden Luke in the Battle Rounds

During Monday's Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello was reunited with the singer that made her blush during the Blind Auditions!. Jaeden Luke, 22, took the stage for a Team Blake battle against bodie, with the pair performing "As Long As You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. While both singers wowed all four of the coaches, it was Jaeden who had Camila's ear once again.
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian

Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet the All-New Cast Members

Bravo is headed back to the social circles of the Big Apple for an all-new season of The Real Housewives of New York City -- featuring an entirely new cast!. News of the brand new cast first broke during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, when the new RHONY housewives walked out onto the stage and surprised fans in attendance.
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...

