247Sports
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season
The seventh week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 3-3 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 5.6-6.4 (up from 4.8-7.2 last week)
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Goes Into Lubbock as Underdogs
This Saturday, West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Coming off an emotional 43-40 win over Baylor, the Mountaineers will look to keep momentum going into a huge matchup against TCU on October 29th. Moments ago, the line for WVU’s matchup with Texas...
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for West Virginia’s Next Director of Athletics
Morgantown, West Virginia – What we’ve learned very clearly over the past several seasons of West Virginia sports is that Shane Lyons ain’t it. Lyons, who has been the director of athletics at West Virginia University since 2015, has made decisions that have put the athletic department in quite a bind.
The Baylor Bears Are Not a Good Football Team (Yet)
Bears allow 500 yards of offense to bottom-feeding Mountaineers in loss at West Virginia.
WVNews
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
Scarlet Nation
Senior Transfer Erik Stevenson Ignites Fire in New Team
Senior transfer Erik Stevenson hasn’t taken long to get acclimated to West Virginia basketball, and he’s already making his mark on the team. “It’s been a great transition. Obviously you guys know I’ve had to transition a lot in my college career, so they're making it easy to transition here and make it feel like home. They let me come in right away and insert my personality on the team and it’s just been a great fit, great transition, and we’ve had a great summer,” said Stevenson.
WATCH: Jasir Cox Baylor Postgame
West Virginia linebacker Jasir Cox chatted with the media following the win over Baylor
Western Pa. high school football game had the craziest ending you will ever see. Check it out here
Don’t be surprised if the end of Friday night’s Pittsburgh Central Catholic-Penn Hills game goes national. Like as soon as Saturday. And that is because it might just be the wildest ending to a high school football game most fans will see in their lifetime. Central Catholic wound...
SportsZone Highlights: Liberty at East Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – East Fairmont (5-2) defeated Liberty (4-3) by a final score of 48-7. Next week, East Fairmont will take on Berkeley Springs, and Liberty will face Lincoln.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
WDTV
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Kohl’s announces opening date for new West Virginia location
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Westover and Morgantown area will soon have another place to shop as Kohl’s has announced that their new store in Monongalia County will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, November 4th. The 35,000-square-foot store will offer self-returns...
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia midterm elections: What to know about voting in Mon County
Election season is here, and West Virginians will soon cast their ballots for a number of county, state and federal offices, as well as four proposed amendments to the state constitution. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the voter registration deadline in West Virginia to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Early...
connect-bridgeport.com
ShalePro Energy, Out of Clarksburg, Acquires Natural Gas and Oil Industry Company Tight Line Services
ShalePro Energy Services, a Clarksburg-based company, announced this past week that it has completed the acquisition of Tight Line Services. Tight Line joins ShalePro as the fifth operating companies that has been acquired by ShalePro, combining to provide turn-key production and. midstream services for the natural gas and oil industry...
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
WBOY
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
WDTV
Four Horseman raises money to help three men hit by drunk driver
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Horseman in Morgantown is raising money for three men hit by a drunk driver last weekend. After coming back from a Pokémon convention in Illinois, Three local men, Tiger Hickman, Mark Lafferty, and Drake Lemensky from Buckhannon and Lost Creek were hit by a drunk driver.
WDTV
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
247Sports
Comments / 1