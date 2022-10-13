ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

hoosierhuddle.com

Hoosiers Beating Themselves on the Offensive Side of the Ball

The Indiana offense showed signs of improvement this weekend when they hosted Maryland, but weren’t able to put enough points on the board to get back into the win column. Now the Hoosiers sit at a crossroads losing four in a row. One of the stronger parts of the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Hoosiers Need Better Communication Without Cam Jones

On the defensive side of the ball, the Hoosiers have been strong throughout the first three quarters of games this season, but struggled during the fourth quarter. This past weekend against Maryland the Hoosiers struggled in both stopping the run and in the passing game. A big part of the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Quarterback Jack Tuttle Enters the Transfer Portal

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Tuttle Time is over in Bloomington as Jack Tuttle has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to 247 Sports. Tuttle had not seen any game time in 2022 during the Hoosiers 3-4 (1-2) season. Tuttle came to the Hoosiers prior to the 2019 season by...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

IU Defense Could Not Execute and Stop Back-up Quarterback

Written by: Zach Greene (@zachegreene) It comes down to execution. Tom Allen talks about it a lot. The Hoosiers knew that the Terp's backup was a run-first QB, but they failed to stop him. Billy Edwards Jr. is his name and he rushed for over 10 yards a carry and had the Terps game winning touchdown.
hoosierhuddle.com

Turnovers Cost IU in 38-33 Loss to Maryland

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) The Indiana Hoosiers entered Saturday’s home game against the Maryland Terrapins with three straight losses and fresh off of firing their offensive line coach. The coaching staff change was meant to reinvigorate a team that was limping into the back-half of the schedule and hopefully save a once-promising season. While the offensive line looked better at times, IU still struggled to run the ball and three turnovers plus a costly defensive penalty ensured another disappointing loss for the Hoosiers as they fell late to Maryland with a poor fourth quarter. Connor Bazelak threw for 292 yards and Josh Henderson had two touchdowns to lead the Hoosiers in the 38-33 defeat.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

What Worked and What Didn't for the Hoosiers Against Maryland

Indiana got beat tonight. This was as good of a game as we’ve seen in a while. Good is a point of view, but in terms of overall entertainment, this game was great. Now to Indiana. Indiana had some truly wonderful moments through the air tonight, but there were just too many mistakes. Defensively, Indiana just couldn’t capitalize on Taulia Tagovailoa’s injury. All the best to Tagovailoa, I hope it isn’t as serious as it appears, but Indiana couldn’t take advantage of a different QB scheme. Let’s take a look at what worked and what didn’t.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

