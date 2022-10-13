Indiana got beat tonight. This was as good of a game as we’ve seen in a while. Good is a point of view, but in terms of overall entertainment, this game was great. Now to Indiana. Indiana had some truly wonderful moments through the air tonight, but there were just too many mistakes. Defensively, Indiana just couldn’t capitalize on Taulia Tagovailoa’s injury. All the best to Tagovailoa, I hope it isn’t as serious as it appears, but Indiana couldn’t take advantage of a different QB scheme. Let’s take a look at what worked and what didn’t.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO