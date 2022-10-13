Delta Demonstrates 400kW Solid State Transformer-based Extreme Fast EV Charger to Partners GM, DTE Energy, NextEnergy, Virginia Tech's CPES, American Center for Mobility and U.S. DOE

Read full article on original website
Related
altenergymag.com
Castillo Engineering Selected by Solar Generation for 75 MW Portfolio of Community Solar Projects in New York
Castillo Engineering helps provide more affordable clean energy through engineering expertise. Maitland, FL, October 18, 2022 - Castillo Engineering announced today that the company has been selected by Solar Generation, a leading engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) firm, to provide electrical design and engineering for a 75 MW portfolio of eleven community solar projects in New York. Castillo Engineering's site optimization expertise resulted in significant cost savings for each of these projects, all of which use fixed tilt mounting technology and bifacial solar modules. The majority of the projects are currently under construction and will be completed throughout the remainder of 2022 and 2023.
altenergymag.com
Alfa Chemistry Offers Abundant Choices of Alternative Energy Materials for Energy Storage & Batteries
To harness greenhouse gas emissions and alter global warming, Alfa Chemistry recently announced diverse choices of alternative energy materials. To harness greenhouse gas emissions and alter global warming, Alfa Chemistry recently announced diverse choices of alternative energy materials. Among them, solar cell materials, LiFePO4 battery materials, ternary lithium-ion battery materials, and energy storage materials are specially designed for use in developing energy storage systems and batteries.
altenergymag.com
Measuring Solar Access Value (SAV) & Total Solar Resource Fraction (TSRF) With Accuracy
Are you wondering how you’re supposed to measure Solar Access Value (SAV) and Total Solar Resource Fraction (TSRF) with accuracy? Or maybe you’re wondering if accuracy even matters?. You’re not alone. These are big questions facing many solar contractors right now. The short answer is there are...
altenergymag.com
Microvast’s Energy Division Launches New Energy Storage System (ESS) With Industry Leading 4.3MWh Energy Density Per Container
The ESS Container is designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support. Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the launch of its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the "ESS Container").
altenergymag.com
RECOM Technologies LION HJT PV Module Series with power output over 700Wp & life expectancy over 30 years
New HJT LION 390 Wp module available in European warehouses. RECOM Technologies, α leading renewable energy company and the only European Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, launches the new LION 390Wp Bifacial HJT Mono Crystalline Double Glass Module. Allowing more energy to be harvested, due to the Heterojunction technology (HJT), the LION 390Wp promises great performance in small and large-scale ground or rooftop solar applications.
altenergymag.com
BOEM Announces First-Ever California Offshore Wind Lease Sale at ACP’s WINDPOWER 2022 Conference
The leases in the Morro Bay and Humboldt wind energy areas will generate at least 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of reliable, carbon-free power – enough to power 1.5 million homes and help meet both California’s goal of a zero emissions grid by 2045 as well as the United States’ goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030.
altenergymag.com
Solar FlexRack Mounting Solutions Selected by DGC for 48 MW Solar Project Portfolio in Canada
Company uses cold weather expertise to help provide affordable clean energy to local communities in Alberta. Solar FlexRack™ announced that its fixed tilt mounting solutions have been selected by engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) company, Dependable Group of Companies (DGC), to be installed in a 48 MW solar project portfolio in Alberta, Canada. These 26 MW and 22 MW projects located in Drumheller and Stavely are the latest additions to the renewable energy portfolio of Canada's largest community builder. In total, these projects will generate enough renewable energy to power over 22,000 homes year-round and are expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2023.
altenergymag.com
Natural Power supports Brookfield’s $1 billion investment in Scout Clean Energy
Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has provided technical due diligence on behalf of Brookfield Renewable, one of the world's largest clean energy investors, in support of its acquisition of Scout Clean Energy for $1 billion. Jim Adams, President of North America Operations at Natural Power, said:...
altenergymag.com
Sinopec Produces China's First Batch of Large Tow Carbon Fiber
Large tow carbon fiber refers to roving that contains 48,000 filaments or more. The high-performance material is often referred to as the "king of new material" and "black gold." China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has successfully produced China's first batch of large tow carbon fiber at the...
altenergymag.com
Gazelle Wind Power Appoints Jason Wormald as CTO
Jason Wormald to lead Gazelle's product design and engineering. Gazelle Wind Power (Gazelle), the developer of a breakthrough floating offshore wind platform, has appointed Jason Wormald, former Global Head of Innovation of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, as Chief Technology Officer to lead the company's product design and engineering. "In order to...
altenergymag.com
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size to Reach USD 40.58 BN by 2030
The global electric vehicle motor market size is expected to reach around USD 40.58 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 7.16 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 21.26% from 2022 to 2030. The electric vehicles (EVs) market is growing and opening up new opportunities for different...
Q3 Yelp Economic Average Finds that Consumers’ Inflationary Experiences Intensify Across the U.S., as People Increasingly Turn to Budget Options
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today released third quarter 2022 data for the Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a benchmark of local economic strength in the U.S. The Q3 2022 YEA report reveals that inflation experiences have intensified for consumers in every state in the U.S. year over year, with reviews mentioning inflation up by 22% compared to Q3 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006287/en/ Inflationary experiences on Yelp continue to increase in Q3 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Global VC investment is likely to continue to fall throughout the final quarter of 2022 as Q3 sees the third consecutive drop in deals and funding value whilst signs indicate increased conservativism amongst investors amid rising fears of a global recession. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005861/en/ Global venture financing (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0