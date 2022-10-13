We have called upfront carbon the issue of our times. With our limited carbon budget to stay under 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius, every kilogram of carbon that can be saved by renovating a building instead of demolishing and building new is important. That's why projects like the Great Brockeridge House in Bristol, United Kingdom, are so important. Designed by Contemporary and Sustainable Architecture, aka CaSA, the architects took a house that was really too ugly to live in, and renovated it so that it is attractive, comfortable, and efficient in its use of operating energy, but also with low upfront or embodied carbon.

10 HOURS AGO