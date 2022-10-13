Read full article on original website
This man built a plane for his family in his garden
Mechanical engineer Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan built an aircraft from scratch during the pandemic and now hopes to use it fly his family around Europe.
Retrofit Is RIBA South West Building of the Year
We have called upfront carbon the issue of our times. With our limited carbon budget to stay under 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius, every kilogram of carbon that can be saved by renovating a building instead of demolishing and building new is important. That's why projects like the Great Brockeridge House in Bristol, United Kingdom, are so important. Designed by Contemporary and Sustainable Architecture, aka CaSA, the architects took a house that was really too ugly to live in, and renovated it so that it is attractive, comfortable, and efficient in its use of operating energy, but also with low upfront or embodied carbon.
Hate cilantro? Love olives? Why some foods are so polarizing
Love them or hate them -- it's pretty clear some foods such as cilantro and olives are especially divisive. But the reasons behind what we like and don't like are not always so straightforward.
