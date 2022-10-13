Read full article on original website
RPI Football scores with 24 seconds left to win
RPI improves to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference, while the Statesmen are now 3-3 and 0-2.
Siena, UAlbany, and MVP Health Care combine to donate $10k to Hood’s House of Hoops
The University at Albany and Siena College men's basketball programs united Saturday morning in Albany, N.Y., to support Hood's House of Hoops, an Albany-based organization that aims to build community leadership through basketball.
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Sayville (N.Y.) 2024 DEF McNamara commits to Albany
Sayville (N.Y.) 2024 defender Loghan McNamara of LI Legacy Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at SUNY at Albany. High school: Sayville High School (Sayville, N.Y.) Grad year: 2024. Position: Defense. College committed to: SUNY at Albany. Club team: LI Legacy Lacrosse Womens. Lacrosse honors:...
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
Albany pickleball courts close to completion
According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany's first pickleball courts are close to being finished.
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Psychic medium coming to Albany Rural Cemetery
Following last October's sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery's historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m.
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
Albany ranked best place to live in NY, 21st in US
Albany has been ranked the best place to live in New York, according to the 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report rankings. Overall, Albany was ranked the 21st best place to live in the United States after analyzing 150 metro areas.
Saratoga Springs to host largest upstate comic con
The Saratoga Springs City Center will host their eighth "Saratoga Comic Con" on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
WNYT
Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation
Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
WNYT
Northway exit in Latham closed for construction
Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Road. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north was...
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
Albany man arrested in New Baltimore on drug charges
An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.
WNYT
Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window
Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
