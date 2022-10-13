ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone

Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation

Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Northway exit in Latham closed for construction

Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Road. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north was...
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany man pointed gun at woman through car window

Albany police have arrested a man they say violated an order of protection and pointed a gun at a woman through her car window. Police tell NewsChannel 13 this happened Tuesday night on Ten Eyck Avenue. Anthony Harrell, 32, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy