Read full article on original website
Related
theeastcountygazette.com
‘Green Goblin’ In New York City Subway Attack Suspect Is Detained But Released Without Bail
A woman charged with being a member of the so-called “green goblin gang.” She accused of attacking two teenagers on a Manhattan subway train and surrendering on Monday. She is released without bail on Tuesday. According to the NYPD, Mariam Issouf, 26, arrested on Monday in connection with...
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Bandits rob Brooklyn smoke shop of CBD at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for a group that robbed a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint of a cellphone, about $1,000 and CBD items last Monday, police said.
DOE employee fatally shot near Brooklyn school saves 6 people through organ donation
Ethan Holder, the 19-year-old substitute teacher who was shot in the head and killed near P.S. 203 last week, has saved lives after his tragic death.
Man fatally struck by subway train after being pushed onto tracks during dispute
A man was critically injured after being hit by a subway train when he was pushed onto the tracks during a dispute with another man, authorities said.
Woman, 29, in critical condition after being shot in neck in Brooklyn: NYPD
Authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old woman is in critical condition when she suffered a gunshot wound to the neck Sunday night in Brooklyn, officials said.
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
‘He was a good father’: Survivor of Bloods gang shooting defends dad’s honor
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who survived an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving his younger brother and the Bloods gang, defended his slain father’s name as he waited for a verdict Monday. “He was a good father. He was a good guy,” Zottola said of his dad, Sylvester, who was 71 when he was executed at […]
Woman, 80, killed in 'targeted' hit-and-run on LI
Suffolk County police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman during a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Long Island.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
NYC man who pinned victim in metro turnstile arrested: NYPD
The NYPD has arrested a 61-year-old man for pinning a victim in a subway turnstile in Queens and robbing her of her metro card. He is facing larceny charges.
MS-13 Gang Leader Who Ordered Killing Of Man Walking Home From Work In Hempstead Sentenced
The leader of an MS-13 clique on Long Island will spend decades in prison for ordering the killing of a man shot while walking home from work in Hempstead. Ramon Martines, age 39, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Oct. 17, in Nassau County Court, more than a month after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree conspiracy in the March 2017 killing of Nelson Rodriguez.
Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says
This is the definition of overkill. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot and then run over by the same attackers during a bloody Saturday morning clash in the Bronx, cops said. “They shot him, came back and ran him over,” a woman who witnessed the carnage told the Daily News. “They really wanted him dead.” The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. at about 8:15 a.m. when the ...
Teen fatally shot on Queens subway train: NYPD
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens Friday, police said. The shooting happened on a southbound A train en route to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two groups of people got […]
Man tries to lure girl, 12, with Nintendo Switch near Brooklyn school
A man tried to lure a girl with a Nintendo Switch after following her near a junior high school in Brooklyn last week, police said Friday as they released an image of the suspect.
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
theeastcountygazette.com
NYC News: Cancer Patients Meet New York’S Finest At The NYPD Headquarters
On Tuesday, a group of children battling cancer met with New York’s finest at NYPD headquarters. The children travelled to New York City from cities as far away as Miami, Chicago, and Houston. They greeted at One Police Plaza, where they met New York City police officers. Sunshine Kids,...
Teen stabbed, robbed after getting into dispute on SI MTA bus: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and robbed after getting into an argument on a Staten Island bus earlier this month, police said.
Man dies after being shot, run over by shooter's car in the Bronx
A 33-year-old man was run over after being shot in a fatal drive-by shooting in the Bronx Saturday morning, according to police. The victim was shot on Kelly Street near Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst around 8:15 a.m.
Comments / 1