New York City: 19-Year-Old School Employee Who Was Shot In The Head Dies, Suspect Charged With Murder

Vimla Singh
4d ago
kids these days have no respect Go spend your time in jail nowRIP 🙏❤️🙏😥My condolences to family 🙏❤️🙏
Reply(1)
5
theeastcountygazette.com
‘Green Goblin’ In New York City Subway Attack Suspect Is Detained But Released Without Bail
A woman charged with being a member of the so-called “green goblin gang.” She accused of attacking two teenagers on a Manhattan subway train and surrendering on Monday. She is released without bail on Tuesday. According to the NYPD, Mariam Issouf, 26, arrested on Monday in connection with...
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
NBC New York
NYC Teacher's Aide Saves 6 Lives After His Own Ends Suddenly at 19
The 19-year-old teacher's aide shot in the head about a block from the elementary school where he had been working saved the lives of six people in four states, including his own, an organ donation group announced Monday. , police said, and the suspect has been charged with murder. Ethan...
VIDEO: Woman, 82, knocked to ground in Brooklyn robbery
An 82-year-old woman was knocked to the ground as a man robbed her on a Brooklyn street corner this week, police said Monday.
Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project
BROOKLYN, NY – A 29-year-old man was shot outside the Sheepshead Bay Houses apartment project in Brooklyn on October 9th. Now, the New York City Police Department is searching for the gunman who is wanted for attempted murder and assault. The shooting took place in front of the complex located at 2957 Avenue W. in the Sheepshead Bay section of the city. At around 7:20 pm, police officers from the 61st Precinct responded to find the victim with a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Today, the NYPD The post Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
Woman, 29, in critical condition after being shot in neck in Brooklyn: NYPD
Authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old woman is in critical condition when she suffered a gunshot wound to the neck Sunday night in Brooklyn, officials said.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
‘He was a good father’: Survivor of Bloods gang shooting defends dad’s honor
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who survived an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving his younger brother and the Bloods gang, defended his slain father’s name as he waited for a verdict Monday. “He was a good father. He was a good guy,” Zottola said of his dad, Sylvester, who was 71 when he was executed at […]
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
‘Getting his life together’: Family grieving man fatally shot by police
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of the 29-year-old man fatally shot by police in Inwood early Sunday is mourning his loss. “I will remember my brother for the loving man he was and how his smile brightened the room,” said Joel Capellan’s sister, Kayla Capellan. Joel Capellan was shot dead by police at 3 […]
MS-13 Gang Leader Who Ordered Killing Of Man Walking Home From Work In Hempstead Sentenced
The leader of an MS-13 clique on Long Island will spend decades in prison for ordering the killing of a man shot while walking home from work in Hempstead. Ramon Martines, age 39, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Oct. 17, in Nassau County Court, more than a month after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree conspiracy in the March 2017 killing of Nelson Rodriguez.
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
longisland.com
4 Teenagers Shot from Moving Vehicle at House Party
First Squad detectives are investigating an Assault that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:57 pm in Freeport. According to detectives, a large house party on Babylon Turnpike dispersed onto the surrounding streets. An unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike in the vicinity of Independence Avenue. Multiple rounds were discharged from the vehicle and struck three (3) male juveniles, 14,16,16, and a female, 16.
NYPD: Suspects shot man sitting inside parked school bus in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for shooting and injuring a man in Brooklyn. Police released pictures of one of two suspects who allegedly got into a parked school bus on McDonald Avenue and opened fire Thursday morning. A 30-year-old man was shot in the jaw, nose, arm and chest, according to police. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
4 hurt, 2 with life-threatening injuries after fire rips through Brooklyn apartment
A two-alarm fire that ravaged a Brooklyn apartment early Monday caused four people to be taken to local hospitals, with two of them left fighting for their lives.
Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says
This is the definition of overkill. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot and then run over by the same attackers during a bloody Saturday morning clash in the Bronx, cops said. “They shot him, came back and ran him over,” a woman who witnessed the carnage told the Daily News. “They really wanted him dead.” The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. at about 8:15 a.m. when the ...
NYC man who pinned victim in metro turnstile arrested: NYPD
The NYPD has arrested a 61-year-old man for pinning a victim in a subway turnstile in Queens and robbing her of her metro card. He is facing larceny charges.
