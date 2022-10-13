ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York City: 19-Year-Old School Employee Who Was Shot In The Head Dies, Suspect Charged With Murder

By Ben Rodriguez
theeastcountygazette.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Vimla Singh
4d ago

kids these days have no respect Go spend your time in jail nowRIP 🙏❤️🙏😥My condolences to family 🙏❤️🙏

