New York City: 19-Year-Old School Employee Who Was Shot In The Head Dies, Suspect Charged With Murder

NEW YORK - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for shooting and injuring a man in Brooklyn. Police released pictures of one of two suspects who allegedly got into a parked school bus on McDonald Avenue and opened fire Thursday morning. A 30-year-old man was shot in the jaw, nose, arm and chest, according to police. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO