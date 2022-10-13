New York City: Sources Say An Axe-Wielding Man Arrested Again In Manhattan After The Mcdonald’S Attack

Read full article on original website
Related
theeastcountygazette.com
‘Green Goblin’ In New York City Subway Attack Suspect Is Detained But Released Without Bail
A woman charged with being a member of the so-called “green goblin gang.” She accused of attacking two teenagers on a Manhattan subway train and surrendering on Monday. She is released without bail on Tuesday. According to the NYPD, Mariam Issouf, 26, arrested on Monday in connection with...
Bandits rob Brooklyn smoke shop of CBD at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for a group that robbed a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint of a cellphone, about $1,000 and CBD items last Monday, police said.
NYPD searches for gunmen who fired shots into group in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for multiple gunmen who opened fire at a group of people in the Laconia neighborhood of the East Bronx last week. The shooting took place at around 8:45 pm on October 9th. 47th Precinct officers responded, but the suspects had already fled. No injuries were reported in the shooting. The gunmen fled the scene of the shooting at 3386 Boston Road in a silver BMW X3. “On 10/9/22 at approx. 8:45 PM, in front of 3386 Boston Rd in the Bronx, a group of unidentified individuals discharged firearms, then The post NYPD searches for gunmen who fired shots into group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
VIDEO: Woman, 82, knocked to ground in Brooklyn robbery
An 82-year-old woman was knocked to the ground as a man robbed her on a Brooklyn street corner this week, police said Monday.
Home invader steals jewelry from Queens resident
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a brazen home invasion and robbery that took place in September. Today, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the home invader who broke into a home located at 168 Street and 45th Avenue in Queens. “The suspect forcibly entered a residence through a window & stole the victim’s jewelry,” the NYPD said in a statement on Sunday. The post Home invader steals jewelry from Queens resident appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
Police looking for suspect in Bronx subway-push incident
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man who pushed a commuter onto the tracks of an oncoming 6 train in the Bronx.As statistics show transit crime is on the rise, straphangers say they'd like to see more safety precautions in the subways, CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported Sunday.The surveillance video shows a man lurking behind a 26-year-old commuter as he waited for the train on Saturday morning at the East 149th Street station. He then pushes the victim off the platform as the train rolls in."It's something we have to deal with every day. You never know what...
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
Man steals backpack from woman, 67, who fainted at Queens subway station
A man robbed a woman of her bag after she passed out at a Queens subway station and then used her credit card to buy food at a Harlem burger joint, authorities said.
NBC New York
NYC Teacher's Aide Saves 6 Lives After His Own Ends Suddenly at 19
The 19-year-old teacher's aide shot in the head about a block from the elementary school where he had been working saved the lives of six people in four states, including his own, an organ donation group announced Monday. , police said, and the suspect has been charged with murder. Ethan...
NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video
NEW YORK, NY – A man carrying $17,000 in cash was attacked from behind in broad daylight, dragged, and robbed by an unknown suspect on Thursday in Queens. New York City Police Department detectives said the 66-year-old man was walking along 71st Street on Thursday prior to the attack. The man attempted to thwart his attack but was punched, kicked, and dragged before he was forced to give up the bag containing a large amount of cash. The incident was captured on video, which was released today by the NYPD. After taking the bag of money, the suspect entered a The post NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman, 29, in critical condition after being shot in neck in Brooklyn: NYPD
Authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old woman is in critical condition when she suffered a gunshot wound to the neck Sunday night in Brooklyn, officials said.
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
News 12
FDNY: 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
Three people were injured after a fire ripped through an apartment in Brooklyn, according to officials. The FDNY says the fire started at the Kings Village apartments at around 1:30 a.m. and took about an hour to put out. Three people were injured and are expected to be OK.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
Man fatally struck by subway train after being pushed onto tracks during dispute
A man was critically injured after being hit by a subway train when he was pushed onto the tracks during a dispute with another man, authorities said.
Comments / 0