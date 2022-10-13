Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
What are the suicide drones bombarding Ukraine, and where did Russia get them?
At least four people were killed in Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities on Monday. The attacks were carried out by what are called Shahed drones — also known as suicide or kamikaze drones.
NPR
Kyiv targeted by Russian kamikaze drones
Kyiv was targeted by Russian forces again Monday, this time by kamikaze drones. The attacks were unsettling and deadly, but what's less clear is whether or not they changed anything about the war. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv again today, but this time...
NPR
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
The European Union will train thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil starting as early as next month under a plan that is expected to be approved Monday by EU foreign ministers. The EU has been debating for months on how to best aid Ukrainian forces as the war...
NPR
Russia's nuclear arsenal is huge, but will Putin use it?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled that he might be willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Speaking on CNN last week, President Biden warned that to do so would risk escalation. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Miscalculation could occur. No one can be sure what would happen,...
Ukraine news – live: Russia strikes key energy facilities and renews attacks on Kyiv
Russian forces targeted energy facilities in renewed strikes around Ukraine on Tuesday, and caused several explosions in an area of northern Kyiv where there is a thermal power station.Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. City mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on “critical infrastructure” in northern Kyiv, where thick smoke was seen rising into the sky.Neither official said whether the thermal power station had been hit. They also gave no casualty details.“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what...
NPR
News brief: China's priorities, Senate candidates debate, student debt relief
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Through interpreter) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China now officially begins. The 20th Party Congress is happening this week. And it's going to set the tone for policy for the coming years, reshuffle senior officials and very likely give leader Xi Jinping another five years at the helm.
NPR
Protestor in Iran's Kurdish region describes government crackdown
As protests in Iran continue into their fifth week, we hear from a protester in the country's Kurdish region where the government has been violently cracking down on dissent. As we mentioned elsewhere in the program, a fatal fire broke out in a notorious prison in Iran, where hundreds of dissidents and political prisoners are housed. The fire took place against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests throughout the country. The Tehran prosecutor said the two were not related. Those protests began five weeks ago when a 22-year-old woman died while in the custody of the country's morality police. And the protests in her home province of Kurdistan have been intense. So, too, has the government's crackdown. We have been in contact with a protester in Sanandaj - that's the capital of the Kurdistan province. We'll identify her only by the first initial of her name, D., to protect her safety.
NPR
What we know about the days of chaos behind the walls of Tehran's Evin prison
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: The prison is on the outskirts of the capital city, Tehran, and holds hundreds of dissidents and political prisoners, including American nationals and protesters who've been arrested during the recent antigovernment demonstrations over women's rights. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been following all this and joins us now from Istanbul.
NPR
Opinion: The specter of nuclear Armageddon
Small notes in the news can sometimes shake you the most. This week, Newsweek ran one of those best places in the U.S. articles, but it wasn't about the best local barbecue, towns for retirement or trips to see fall foliage. It was best place to survive nuclear war. For the past generation, the threat of nuclear destruction has been overshadowed by fears of climate catastrophe, global disease outbreaks, terrorism and the shattering of democracy. But now it looms again.
NPR
Ukrainian refugees are finding home in a small city in southern Brazil
Numerous refugees from Ukraine are ending up not in Poland, nor Germany, but in a small city in southern Brazil. And many feel right at home there. Most Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict in their country have ended up elsewhere in Europe. But some have traveled much further, even as far as South America. Jill Langlois has this report from the city of Prudentopolis in southern Brazil.
NPR
The Communist Party congress will set the tone for China's next 5 years
What can a meeting in China tell us about the direction of the second-largest economy in the world? The ruling Communist Party there is holding its 20th party congress this week. This meeting will set the tone for policy for the coming years, reshuffle senior officials, and very likely, it will give leader Xi Jinping another five years at the helm. NPR's John Ruwitch joins us now from Beijing, where he is following all of this.
NPR
Why a third term for Xi Jinping could mean uncertainty for China
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Yun Sun, Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the East Asia Program and Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, about Xi Jinping and the Party Congress. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Xi Jinping is on the verge of achieving what was once fairly unexpected. Days...
NPR
What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran? Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with several women activists of Iranian descent on Friday to hear their views. Here's NPR's Michele Kelemen.
MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there have been remarkable displays of courage by women in Iran. They've been protesting ever since a 22-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by Iran's morality police. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONY BLINKEN: We've worked to support those who are...
What Xi Jinping's decade in power means for people in China — in their own words
Xi Jinping has become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. NPR has been speaking with a broad range of Chinese people about the impact he has had. Here is what four of them had to say.
NPR
At least four dead and 60 injured in fire at Iran's Evin prison
At least four people have died, and more than 60 were injured in a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, where political prisoners are held. In Iran, the state news agency is reporting that a fire at Tehran's Evin Prison killed four inmates and left more than 60 injured. The agency says the four died of smoke inhalation. The prison is known to house political prisoners as well as anti-government activists. And the deadly incident comes amid nationwide protests against the Iranian regime. NPR's Peter Kenyon is following the story from Istanbul and joins us. Good morning.
NPR
Why you should pay attention to the Chinese Communist Party's congress
We're going to begin tonight with a look at China, where the Communist Party kicked off its National Congress in Beijing earlier today. It's an important political meeting, usually held every five years, where China's ruling Communist Party announces its next leaders. And as NPR's Emily Feng tells us, it's also where the party gets to signal its goals for the future.
NPR
What to know about Xi Jinping, the man at the center of China's politics
Now we want to turn our attention to the central figure in Chinese politics, President Xi Jinping. As we just heard, he is almost certain to secure a third term as president and leader of China's powerful Communist Party. The significance of that cannot be overstated. China has the world's largest population, the world's second biggest economy and a powerful military. And that means China - and, by extension and through his own efforts, President Xi himself - is a huge player in global politics. So that means his choices matter when it comes to addressing climate change, promoting trade and managing global conflicts. To get a better sense of President Xi and his ambitions, we reached out to Rana Mitter. He is a professor of the history and politics of modern China at Oxford University. When we spoke earlier today, I asked how Xi Jinping was able to rise to the top of China's massive Communist Party.
NPR
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss is fighting for her political survival
In the opening weeks of her premiership, Truss weathered a widely criticized economic package and fired her finance minister. Are we heading for another Conservative Party leadership fight?. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. It has been a rough six weeks for British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Since she came into power last...
NPR
Top Chinese Communist Party officials are meeting to chose their next leadership
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EMILY FENG, BYLINE: This is what we get to see of the party congress, unveiled to us at the very end - usually a line of seven men who form the next top echelon of Communist Party leadership. They're called the Politburo Standing Committee. And it's this group that makes all the big decisions in China for the next five years. What we do not see is how they were chosen.
