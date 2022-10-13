As protests in Iran continue into their fifth week, we hear from a protester in the country's Kurdish region where the government has been violently cracking down on dissent. As we mentioned elsewhere in the program, a fatal fire broke out in a notorious prison in Iran, where hundreds of dissidents and political prisoners are housed. The fire took place against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests throughout the country. The Tehran prosecutor said the two were not related. Those protests began five weeks ago when a 22-year-old woman died while in the custody of the country's morality police. And the protests in her home province of Kurdistan have been intense. So, too, has the government's crackdown. We have been in contact with a protester in Sanandaj - that's the capital of the Kurdistan province. We'll identify her only by the first initial of her name, D., to protect her safety.

1 DAY AGO