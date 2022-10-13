ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Ukrainian refugees are finding home in a small city in southern Brazil

Numerous refugees from Ukraine are ending up not in Poland, nor Germany, but in a small city in southern Brazil. And many feel right at home there. Most Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict in their country have ended up elsewhere in Europe. But some have traveled much further, even as far as South America. Jill Langlois has this report from the city of Prudentopolis in southern Brazil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy