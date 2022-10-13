Read full article on original website
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022-23 opening night roster
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward/center Killian Tillie and wing Dakota Mathias to finalize their opening night roster for the 2022-23 regular season. The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2022-23 regular season against the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at FedExForum. The...
New Orleans Pelicans waive Cheatham, Martin, Plowden, and Smart
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Zylan Cheatham, Kelan Martin, Daeqwon Plowden, and Javonte Smart. Cheatham, 6-5, 220, averaged 1.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in four preseason games with New Orleans. Cheatham has appeared in five NBA games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 15, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four preseason games for the Spurs, averaging 1.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.8 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 18...
New Orleans Pelicans announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans will tip-off the regular season Wednesday, October 19 in Brooklyn against the Nets.
Reports: Kevin Porter Jr., Rockets agree to 4-year extension
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and the team have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. The deal is for $82.5 million that will keep the former No. 30 pick of the 2019 draft in Houston. Last season, Porter averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds...
Indiana Pacers Waive Three
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday the team waived guards Tevin Brown and Eli Brooks, and forward Jermaine Samuels. The roster stands at 17, which includes two two-way players.
Why Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores believes in franchise’s ‘great foundation’
No one is predicting a Woodward Avenue championship parade in June. But it’s clear the Detroit Pistons, coming off three straight losing seasons, are seen in a different light as the season opener against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena approaches. The Pistons were one of eight teams cited by general managers as having the best core of promising young players in the league, according to a survey published by NBA.com.
Lakers Waive Harrison, Pierre-Louis, and Huff
The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis and center Jay Huff, it was announced today. Harrison, who was signed by the Lakers on Oct. 8, appeared in two preseason games and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 12.0 minutes per game.
The Five: Everything to know for Week 1
Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
Antonio Daniels on Pelicans development, NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by Antonio Daniels (5:00) of Bally Sports and Sirius XM for a spirited discussion of the Pelicans playoff chances in the Western Conference, reasonable expectations moving forward, and the development of younger Pels players. We...
2022-23 NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Reports
Below is the league’s assessment of officiated events that occurred in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable). The plays assessed include all calls (whistles) and notable non-calls. Notable non-calls will generally be defined as material plays directly related to the outcome of a possession.
NBA rosters set for 2022-23 regular season
NEW YORK – The 2022-23 NBA season begins tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 18) with a TNT doubleheader as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET). Below are links to opening-night rosters...
Lakers' Dennis Schroder out at least 3 weeks after thumb surgery
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. The German point guard had surgery Monday to repair a ligament in his thumb, the Lakers announced. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in three weeks.
Thunder Signs Isaiah Joe
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Isaiah Joe, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Joe was selected 49th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the...
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on 4-year contract extension
The Golden State Warriors and forward Andrew Wiggins have agreed to a multiyear extension, the team announced this weekend. The reported four-year deal is worth up to $109 million. The Warriors have now locked up two of their stars with guard Jordan Poole also agreeing to a contract extension on Saturday. Wiggins officially signed his new contract extension the same day.
Orlando Magic Waive Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have waived guard Devin Cannady, guard Jay Scrubb and forward-center Simi Shittu (SIM-ee SHE-too), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Cannady (6’1”, 190, 5/21/96) played in four preseason games with Orlando, averaging 4.0 ppg. and 2.0 rpg. in 7.3 minpg. Last...
Charlotte Hornets Team With MeiGray To Offer Fully Authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys For Sale To Collectors
October 17, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and MeiGray Group today announced their collaboration on a new program that will offer fully authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys worn during the 2022-23 NBA season by Hornets players. The NBA’s Official Game-Worn Authenticator, MeiGray will work directly with the Hornets to offer the...
Wizards Season Preview: 6 key questions ahead of the season opener
The NBA preseason is over, meaning NBA basketball is officially back in the DMV. Last season, the Wizards finished 35-47, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference, missing out on the Play-In Tournament and the Playoffs. It was an up-and-down season full of injuries and major mid-season roster moves. But now, Wizards’ superstar Bradley Beal is healthy, Kristaps Porzingis is coming off full offseason as a Wizard and the front office made a series of moves to bolster the supporting cast.
Jalen Suggs Will Be Available to Play in Magic’s Regular-Season Opener
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said after the team’s practice on Sunday that Jalen Suggs will be available to play in Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Detroit Pistons. Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga University, had injured his...
