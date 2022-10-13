Read full article on original website
Netflix Hit Pause on the Harry and Meghan Show
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Netflix is postponing the streaming of its documentary about Meghan and Harry until 2023 after becoming “rattled” by the backlash to Series 5 of its hit show The Crown, due to launch on Nov. 9.Deadline reports that executives at Netflix have decided “it would be foolhardy to stream The Crown in November followed by the Harry and Meghan documentary in December.” The decision seems to be prompted by the growing chorus of outrage and allegations of insensitivity and...
Carmen Callil, pioneering champion of female writers, dies aged 84
Carmen Callil, the publisher and writer who championed female writers and transformed the canon of English literature, has died of leukemia in London on Monday aged 84. The news was confirmed by her agent. Callil began as a campaigning outsider, founding the feminist imprint Virago Press, where she published contemporary...
