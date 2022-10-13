Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Journal begins previews of contested political races in Siouxland
THE MINI: The Journal this week will begin previewing contested races for local, state and federal offices in Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota. Turn to the paper or visit siouxcityjournal.com to read well over a dozen stories leading up to the Nov. 8 election. -- Journal editorial board.
Sioux City Journal
Protecting precious prairie land for a future generation
BRONSON, Iowa -- Growing up, Scott Wendel remembered herding cattle on horseback at the farm, founded by his grandpa Vern in 1912 who later sold the more than 2,000 acres of land to Wendel's dad Al. "I grew up in the Loess Hills," Wendel, now an Omaha resident, said of...
Sioux City Journal
Kelly Houts
Kelly Houts of Sioux City will celebrate his 94th birthday today. Cards may be sent to #17 Heritage Place, Sioux City, IA 51106. Kelly was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Estherville, Iowa. He was a State Farm Agent for over 40 years. He is a clown named Whoops with the Abu Bekr Shrine, and is involved St. Thomas Church, Jesters, Legion Post 697, Sioux City. He is also a member of the High Twelve club and the Muzzle Loaders.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City Realtor: Still more homebuyers than available homes.
Christine Stultz, a Realtor at Century 21 ProLink, talks about the current housing market in the Sioux City area. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Home-buying frenzy appears to be cooling in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's ultra-competitive housing market seems to be softening ever so slightly. On April 25, there were just 52 homes for sale in Sioux City. A search of Monday afternoon's listings, which was conducted by Tonya Vakulskas, president of the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, turned up 93 properties available for sale, 78 of which were single-family homes.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City sets its Halloween trick-or-treating hours
SIOUX CITY — The spookiest day of the year is almost here and with that the city of Sioux City has some official plans. In Sioux City, trick-or-treating hours will be observed from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night (Oct. 31). During that time, the Sioux City Police Department has a number of recommendations for trick-or-treaters including: Halloween costumes be made of fire-retardant material, parents or responsible adults always accompany young children making the neighborhood rounds, older children going alone make plans and only going to homes with a porch light on.
Sioux City Journal
Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Ida Grove man was flown to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries received in a two-vehicle collision Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alan Kennedy, 35, was hurt at 12:07 p.m., when he was driving south in a Kia Seltos on U.S. Highway 59 near the intersection with Susan Lawrence Drive. Kennedy crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer, striking the driver's side of the pickup and front corner of the trailer.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Falls Jefferson flexes stout defense to thwart Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 2-0
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic as it was blanked 2-0 by Sioux Falls Jefferson in Iowa girls volleyball action on October 15. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results...
Sioux City Journal
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Sioux City West vs Sioux City North football
Sioux City West does battle with Sioux City North in football action on Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022. See photos and video of the game.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East junior performs a twice-weekly improvised music recital for Career Academy teachers
SIOUX CITY -- For nearly an hour twice a week, Desmond Hill devotes his lunch break to playing piano inside the teacher's lounge at the Career Academy. Since Hill doesn't read music, he'll improvise a classical, jazzy or, even, baroque-sounding riff. By the way, Hill isn't a teacher with the...
Sioux City Journal
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $410,000
Wanting new construction but don't want to wait? This two year old, gorgeous home is a must see! This ranch style home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot with a back yard that looks out on nature. The main floor features an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, large island, kitchen sink overlooking backyard, sliders out to a deck, open to the dining area, and living room. Main floor laundry room has a nice drop zone off of the garage entrance and large walk-in closet for added storage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite with double granite vanity, sitting make-up area, walk-in closet and tile shower. Main floor also includes 2 more bedrooms with large closets and full bathroom. The walk-out basement is finished with an extra large family room, wet bar area, guest bathroom, 2 large bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bathroom with 2 walk-in closets. Unfinished space under the garage is being used as a large gym currently but could be finished into living space. Back yard is large with mature trees and new shed. Property also has a tax abatement left!
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City third-graders crawl through smoke in fire department's fire safety house
Spalding Park Elementary School students go through the Sioux City Fire Rescue's fire safety house Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Third grade students throughout the city have the opportunity to go through the simulated house and learn about fire safety as part of the fire department's outreach during fire prevention month.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland fugitive sought for escaping treatment facility
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Nevitt Taylor, 21. Taylor is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility. Taylor's original conviction was for robbery in the second degree.
Sioux City Journal
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. October 16, 2022. Editorial: Sasse owes Nebraskans an explanation for likely departure from Senate. Ben Sasse appears likely to leave the U.S. Senate early to become the next president of the University of Florida. Less than two years into his second six-year term — which he asked Nebraskans...
Sioux City Journal
Meetings, Events
Lions Club meetings are first and third Mondays of each month, excluding holidays, at 12 p.m. at Active Generations located at 313 Cook St Sioux City. If interested in a strong service club helping sight and hearing impaired individuals we are the people to join with. Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the...
Sioux City Journal
REVIEW: Villalobos Brothers offer inviting look at Mexican music -- even at home
I missed the Villalobos Brothers’ encore Saturday night at the Orpheum Theatre. Instead of performing it on stage, the three took the extra number into the lobby and, due to illness, I wasn’t there to see it. Thanks to the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s online arm, SCSO.Live, however,...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: An open letter to Iowa educators
There’s a lot of things we clearly know are not in our best interest. We don’t follow the GPS when it leads into a river. We don’t tell our spouse he/she looks fat in those jeans, and we don’t wear a U of I shirt into an Iowa State bar or vice versa.
Sioux City Journal
Stockton, Calif., serial killing suspect arrested
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators...
Comments / 0