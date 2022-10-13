Wanting new construction but don't want to wait? This two year old, gorgeous home is a must see! This ranch style home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot with a back yard that looks out on nature. The main floor features an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, large island, kitchen sink overlooking backyard, sliders out to a deck, open to the dining area, and living room. Main floor laundry room has a nice drop zone off of the garage entrance and large walk-in closet for added storage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite with double granite vanity, sitting make-up area, walk-in closet and tile shower. Main floor also includes 2 more bedrooms with large closets and full bathroom. The walk-out basement is finished with an extra large family room, wet bar area, guest bathroom, 2 large bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill bathroom with 2 walk-in closets. Unfinished space under the garage is being used as a large gym currently but could be finished into living space. Back yard is large with mature trees and new shed. Property also has a tax abatement left!

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO