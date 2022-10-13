ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Donald Trump: Kanye West Is So Crazy Even I Can't Handle Him!

When Kanye West revealed himself to be a Donald Trump supporter some fans of the rapper seemed shocked. But they really shouldn’t have been. After all, Trump and Ye are kindred spirits, two narcissistic peas in a pod who will say and do whatever it takes to remain in the spotlight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy