Philadelphia, PA

Watch: DeMarcus Lawrence on Jalen Hurts playing better: He hasn't played the Cowboys yet

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Cowboys and Eagles are on a collision course, and DeMarcus Lawrence just fired the first verbal salvo in the 2022 version of the rivalry.

During a Thursday discussion with the media, Dallas’ versatile pass rusher was asked about Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts improvement as a passer this season; Lawrence took a wait-and-see approach to the situation.

“Has he played us? All right. Different teams run different schemes. … All y’all need to write is he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good is he.”

Later in the conversation, Lawrence added more about Hurts, saying Hurts is a “good quarterback” and that Philadelphia has the best offense the Cowboys have seen this season.

“They do have a pretty good offense,” Lawrence said. “They (have) got a good WR corps, good QB, good O-line, so they’re well-rounded.”

In five games this season, Hurts is completing 67.9% of his passes, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt and 271.8 pass yards per game with ten rushing touchdowns.

