ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Says WWE Needs More Non-Title Women’s Feuds
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to introduce more feuds between women not for championship gold. Rousey captured the SmackDown Women’s Title at Extreme Rules last week, making Liv Morgan pass out. Morgan had held the title since Money in the Bank in July when she cashed in on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette Discusses Possibly Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Paquette commented on possibly working on-screen with her husband Jon Moxley, enjoying being able to work in a different space than Moxley, and more. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dakota Kai Reveals How Her WWE Return Came Together, More
During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Dakota Kai commented on which NXT star she’d like to join Damage CTRL, how her WWE return came together, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler MJF commented on why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Admits To Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, More
Saraya has admitted she was super nervous during her first promo in AEW. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Saraya commented on her ‘a boss that listens to me’ line, why she was so nervous going into it, and more. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rob Van Dam Discusses CM Punk’s Massive Ego, His Mindset
During a recent live event for Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam commented on CM Punk’s ego, how the business looks at someone with Punk’s type of ego, and more. You can check out some highlights from the show below:. On CM Punk’s ego:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Involved In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE SmackDown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross was essentially written off television during the opening segment of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE SmackDown kicked off with Kross and Scarlett getting into a car accident that was apparently caused by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was initially held back by WWE officials, but eventually broke...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Did Bray Wyatt Do On This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown? (Video)
Bray Wyatt officially returned to the WWE SmackDown brand on Friday night to address the fans with a promo. As Wyatt was being his real self and cutting an emotional promo thanking the fans for their support, he was confronted by his masked self. During the promo, Wyatt thanked the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rousey And Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Reacts To Jimmy Smith’s Stint In WWE, More
During a recent edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Jimmy Smith’s stint as a commentator for WWE and his transition from MMA to WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Smith’s transition from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge Of Extras On RAW & SmackDown
As we previously reported here on eWn, Gabe Sapolsky was brought back to WWE in September and is working on the creative team. Prior to his release from the company, he had been working in NXT as a consultant and producer. Now, per a report from WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional responsibilities upon his return.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg: AEW’s TV Lacks Fluidity – “Things Don’t Connect”
WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has hit out at AEW’s programming for lacking fluidity. James was brought back to WWE in August, after being released from his roles with NXT in January this year. Speaking with Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Michael Cole Kept In Contact With Renee Paquette Following Her WWE Departure
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Michael Cole regularly kept in contact with Renee Paquette following her WWE departure. For those unaware, Cole is the head man in charge of all of the announcers in WWE. Tickets for the AEW Winter is Coming event on December 7...
