ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLH1Z_0iY5qZRi00

A carbon capture facility. (Canva image)

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project.

The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions from CF Industries’ manufacturing complex in Ascension Parish. It would transport the carbon dioxide through EnLink MidStream’s transportation network and permanently store it underground on property owned by ExxonMobil in Vermilion Parish, according to a Louisiana Economic Development agency press release.

CF Industries recently announced a $198.5 million plan to build a carbon dioxide dehydration and compression unit at its ammonia production facility in Donaldsonville that will play a pivotal role in the project. The unit will allow the company to produce 1.7 million metric tons of blue ammonia annually. A chemical process is considered “blue” when its carbon emissions are captured before being released into the air.

“Today’s announcement of this unprecedented, large-scale, low-carbon partnership is a key milepost on Louisiana’s path toward a brighter future for our climate, our economy and our people,” Edwards said. “The collaboration and innovation to bring carbon capture and storage technology forward at this scale reaffirms our state’s ability to grow our economy without sacrificing our long-term emission-reduction goals.”

EnLink has a system of more than 4,000 miles of pipeline that will transport the carbon to the 125,000 acre geologic storage location in Vermillion. The companies expect the project to begin in early 2025 and estimate they will capture and sequester up to 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, equivalent to replacing roughly 700,000 gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles, the press release said.

President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act includes a variety of tax incentives that are expected to become available for CCS and other low-carbon energy projects.

“ExxonMobil is providing a critical and scalable solution to reduce [carbon dioxide] emissions, and we’re ready to offer the same service to other large industrial customers in the state of Louisiana,” ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions President Dan Ammann said.

However, the project is not without its critics. Advocates for renewable energy said carbon capture technology has struggled to prove effective at a large industrial scale and diverts funding away from solutions that do work.

“[The technology] has a poor track record of reducing carbon emissions in a cost effective manner,” said Simon Mahan, executive director of the Southern Renewable Energy Association. “Renewable projects have a proven track record of providing low cost power and hitting production milestones without putting ratepayers at risk.”

Industry accounts for two-thirds of Louisiana’s carbon emissions, research shows

Mahan pointed to a carbon capture project at a “clean coal” Kemper power plant in Mississippi that ended up costing $4 billion over budget and was demolished last year.

Logan Burke, executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy, said projects such as the one Edwards announced Wednesday have been promised by the fossil fuels industry for a long time.

“‘Clean coal’ was supposed to be one of them,” Burke said. “It sounds like a great idea, but we’re not seeing this [technology] scale and certainly not cost effectively. Instead what we’re seeing is these promises are a way for the fossil fuels industry to expand and not contract.”

The CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville is the largest industrial carbon emitter in the state, releasing over 10 million metric tons a year, according to LSU’s 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory . The industrial sector statewide emits 142 million metric tons and has permitted projects that are expected to emit an additional 101 million metric tons for a projected statewide total of 243 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to LSU.

“These projects — they’re not remotely addressing the gravity or the scale of the situation,” Burke said, adding that she fears if the technology fails to work, Louisiana will be left with greater emissions than it had before.

Burke said it’s only beneficial to the fossil fuels industry to pour so much money into the process when the same objectives can be achieved with proven technologies such as solar and wind power.

CF Industries spokesperson Christopher Close responded to Burke’s comments in an email to the Illuminator .

“Carbon capture and sequestration is a proven technology that has been used safely for decades,” Close said. “It offers the quickest path to significant emissions reductions, as our project will demonstrate with the prevention of 2 million tons of [carbon dioxide] on an annual basis starting in 2025.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture

This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens.  A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state. Yet less than […] The post Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

How Unpopular is Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards?

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is not on the top 10 list of the most popular Governors in the U.S. In fact, Edwards shows up near the bottom of the list at #42 for most popular Governors. Edwards’ approval rating is at 49% with 44% of voters saying they don’t approve of how Edwards is doing his job.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

EPA says state agencies' regulation of air pollution may violate civil rights of Black residents

The state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health may be violating federal civil rights laws and regulations by allowing Black people to suffer disproportionate impacts from air pollution in Louisiana's industrial corridor, including an increased risk of cancer, the federal Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday. A 56-page "letter of concern"...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche

Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

No injuries reported, shelter-in-place lifted after fire at Louisiana chemical plant

WESTLAKE, La. — An investigation is underway after reports of an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana. The Office of Homeland Security temporarily issued a shelter-in-place for those living near Houston River Road and Guillory Road in Westlake, Louisiana, after reports of an explosion and fire at the Sasol chemical plant, according to the Louisiana State Police release.
WESTLAKE, LA
L'Observateur

Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy