Related
WIS-TV
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
WIS-TV
South Carolina releases 2022 School Report Card ratings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the 2022 South Carolina School Report Card results are being released Monday. This is the first time the reports include ratings since 2019. The announcement was made at the Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School in Prosperity. The results can be viewed at the website linked here. The report cards provide information about every school and district. These include test performance, teacher qualifications, student safety, parental involvement, and awards.
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Mayesville Town Councilor
MAYESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster suspended a member of the Mayesville Town Council Monday. McMaster signed an executive order suspending Terence R. Wilson from office until he is acquitted, convicted, or until a successor is elected. A Grand Jury in Sumter County indicted Wilson with Threatening...
WIS-TV
SC school report cards highlight educational successes, shortcomings
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - State education officials released 2022 school report cards Monday, highlighting the state’s educational successes and shortcomings. This is the first time that report cards have been released with ratings since 2019. The South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee (EOC)...
WIS-TV
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Nonprofit Leadership Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a current or aspiring leader of a nonprofit- there is an upcoming conference just for you. The Non-Profit Leadership conference presented by Journey Towards Purpose Global institute aims to provide an opportunity for you to increase knowledge from industry leaders and gain support from existing nonprofits in the community.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: PAALS Paaloween fundraising event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services will host a fun adult Halloween event to raise money for dogs will disabilities. The funds will go towards their care and other services. Paaloween is a costume party, scheduled to take place Saturday, October 29th from 6...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The ultimate event for horse and hound lovers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, the ultimate event for horse and hound lovers as The Camden Hunt presents the Horse & Hound Expo. Lynn Evans is the chairwoman of the inaugural Camden Horse and Hound Expo presented by The Camden Hunt. She serves as a committee member on The Camden Hunt Advisory Board. Amanda Malanuk is the executive director of Carolina Therapeutic Riding which is one of the beneficiaries of the Camden Horse & Hound Expo. They joined Soda City Live to explain to viewers how this family-friendly event was created from scratch to bring Camden, Columbia, and surrounding towns together to show the relationship between horses, dogs, and humans.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia to hold annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the City of Columbia will be hosting its annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence. The event will be in person on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Page Ellington Park (2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207). Participants are asked to...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Sumter victim of single-vehicle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the person who died from a single-vehicle incident on Oakland Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Oct.16. Marcus Lane, 41, of Burkett Drive, Sumter, was traveling down Oakland Avenue when he...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Daytime high temperatures will drop nearly twenty degrees overnight and morning lows will settle in the 30s Wednesday & Thursday.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT - Wednesday and Thursday morning for possible frost and morning lows in the 30s. Daytime highs will reach the 60s Tuesday - Thursday and keep us well below average. Warmer weather will slowly move in as we approach the weekend. In the tropics, things...
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord’s home catches fire days after WIS investigation
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - The home of a South Congaree landlord burned Sunday morning, days after a WIS investigation into her properties. It is now under criminal investigation. Lexington County spokesperson Jessica Imbimbo confirmed to WIS a fire call came in around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the 400...
WIS-TV
Stolen vehicle crashes near McCrady Training Base
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A stolen vehicle fleeing a traffic stop wrecked Monday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Garner’s Ferry Rd. RCSD said the driver refused to stop and headed toward Eastover. The vehicle...
WIS-TV
Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Journey, the popular rock band, is stopping by Columbia as part of its Freedom Tour 2023. The band will perform with Toto at the Colonial Life Arena on February 10. You can buy tickets starting Friday (10/21) at 10 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error...
WIS-TV
Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
WIS-TV
Sumter woman charged with intimidating a witness in son’s trial
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Tanikka Graves has been charged with intimidating a witness in her son’s case. Officials say Graves is the mother of Armonie Freeman, who was on trial for two murders in connection to a 2019 shooting incident. Investigators...
WIS-TV
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in foot chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a pursuit and foot chase. Jimmy Morton is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, and Failure to Stop on Police Command, and Vandalism. Officers attempted...
WIS-TV
SC State scores 21 in 1st quarter, beats Virginia Lynchburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Corey Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter and South Carolina State cruised past Virginia Lynchburg 36-0 on Saturday. S.C. State forced Virginia Lynchburg into a three-and-out to start the game and 44 seconds later, Rakim White caught a 27-yard touchdown pass. White also had a 40-yard TD midway through the quarter and Shaquan Davis added a 22-yarder for a 21-0 lead with 2:15 left in the opening quarter.
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man charged in bathroom voyeurism case
CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said a man is being charged in a bathroom voyeurism case. KCSO said Richard Ray Bailey, Jr., 54 is facing Sex/Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records, or films, 1st offense. Investigators said the incident happened on July 29...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- First frost of the season possible as temps drop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Head’s up! We’ve got 2 First Alert Weather Days with the potential for frost for both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs today will be in the low 80s with breezy winds out of the northwest gusting up to 35mph. Expect more clouds in the...
