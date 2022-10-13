ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Crowds close out Kiwanis BBQ season

WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Township Kiwanis barbecue stand closed out its 2022 season Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of Dealers Electrical Supply on Vaughn Road. The group cooked and served an estimated 2,900 pounds of pork for the two days, selling out both days. Although...
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collinsville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Collinsville, IL
City
Golf, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Walk To End Alzheimer's Is Saturday, October 15 On SIUE Campus

The Edwardsville Walk To End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, October 15, on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville campus. The registration is at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at 10 a.m. and walk at 10:30 a.m. Walk Manager Kati Hoffman said the best way to park is in Parking Lot A near...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
High School Football PRO

Belleville, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Belleville West High School football team will have a game with Belleville East High School on October 15, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELLEVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber
advantagenews.com

Local mayors wager on football game

The rivalry game between the East Alton – Wood River Oilers and Roxana Shells has a little extra importance for a couple of area mayors. Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup and Roxana Mayor Marty Reynolds have made a wager. The mayor of the losing team must wear the opposing team’s jersey at their next city council meeting.
EAST ALTON, IL
mycouriertribune.com

Freezing temperatures expected Monday night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for the St. Louis region Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to drop across the Midwest. The agency said temperatures may dip as low as 22 degrees Monday night, less than a month after St. Louis baked in 97-degree heat.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
advantagenews.com

Wood River to host Chili Cook-Off

The Wood River Economic Development Group plans to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off in a couple of weeks. Planned for October 29, there are currently 16 teams registered for the event that will run from 2-6pm that day in Central Park and organizers say they are in line with health department guidelines.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Free breakfast on Veterans Day

Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Expect a cold front moving in a couple of days

ST. LOUIS — A nice fall weekend is on tap with highs in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. We will see an increase in cloud cover later today into the evening hours. Partly cloudy and in the 40s overnight. For Sunday, it was a quiet day but a bit breezy again for the afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy