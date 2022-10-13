Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Millstadt Optimist Club hosts 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off
The 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off is happening Sunday, October 16 in Millstadt, Illinois.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Volleyball Girls Capture SWC Conference Win Over Alton
COLLINSVILLE - The girls volleyball team won their first Southwestern Conference match of the season, winning at Alton 25-18, 24-26, 25-19. Talesha Gilmore had three kills and six block for the Kahoks, while Aubrey Johnson and Meghan Sommer both served up aces.
Photos: East St. Louis defeats Edwardsville to sweep Southwestern Conference slate
Visiting Edwardsville hung tough with top-ranked East St. Louis for most of three quarters on Friday night, but the Flyers proved they are still the top dogs of the Southwestern Conference. East St. Louis scored 20 points in the second half to pull away for a 26-7 victory against the visiting ...
recordpatriot.com
Crowds close out Kiwanis BBQ season
WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Township Kiwanis barbecue stand closed out its 2022 season Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of Dealers Electrical Supply on Vaughn Road. The group cooked and served an estimated 2,900 pounds of pork for the two days, selling out both days. Although...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyriversports.com
‘Biggest win since I’ve been here’: QU football team rallies on coach’s birthday to end drought against McKendree
LEBANON, Ill. — Gary Bass had a simple wish for his 39th birthday. “All I wanted was a victory,” the Quincy University football coach said. First, he had to endure some stress-filled moments before blowing out the candles in historic fashion. Trailing by as many as 21 points...
advantagenews.com
10-14-22 Roxana vs East Alton Wood River Football
Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Nick Darr on the call for Roxana Shells and EAWR Oilers football!
collinsvilledailynews.com
Walk To End Alzheimer's Is Saturday, October 15 On SIUE Campus
The Edwardsville Walk To End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, October 15, on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville campus. The registration is at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at 10 a.m. and walk at 10:30 a.m. Walk Manager Kati Hoffman said the best way to park is in Parking Lot A near...
Belleville, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Belleville West High School football team will have a game with Belleville East High School on October 15, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
IN THIS ARTICLE
edglentoday.com
AHS Grad Jayla Fox-Wallace is Now Team Fredbird Member, Assistant Basketball Coach
ALTON - It’s been an eventful year for Jayla Fox-Wallace, a former Alton High School scholar-athlete who became a member of Team Fredbird this season and was recently named an assistant coach for the Alton Middle School’s girls’ basketball team. Jayla graduated from AHS in 2019, playing...
25th annual Bands of America returns to St. Louis
More than 60 bands came to the Dome at America's Center for the 25th annual Bands of America competition.
advantagenews.com
Local mayors wager on football game
The rivalry game between the East Alton – Wood River Oilers and Roxana Shells has a little extra importance for a couple of area mayors. Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup and Roxana Mayor Marty Reynolds have made a wager. The mayor of the losing team must wear the opposing team’s jersey at their next city council meeting.
mycouriertribune.com
Freezing temperatures expected Monday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for the St. Louis region Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to drop across the Midwest. The agency said temperatures may dip as low as 22 degrees Monday night, less than a month after St. Louis baked in 97-degree heat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Wood River to host Chili Cook-Off
The Wood River Economic Development Group plans to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off in a couple of weeks. Planned for October 29, there are currently 16 teams registered for the event that will run from 2-6pm that day in Central Park and organizers say they are in line with health department guidelines.
edglentoday.com
Hawaiian Brothers Grill Will Bring New Restaurant To Edwardsville Fresh From Islands
EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents can soon expect something new and unique, fresh from the islands - Hawaiian Brothers Grill - at 2386 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said Hawaiian Brothers is expected to open by the end of October. A visit to the new restaurant showed much of the work finished on the building.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Celebrates New Metro East Mega Storage Opening With Ribbon Cutting
EDWARDSVILLE - The new Metro East Mega Storage at 5222 Chain of Rocks Road, Edwardsville, has opened a new business that will cater to large vehicles and larger items in general with covered parking. A ribbon cutting was held by the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at the Metro East...
Look for Lions Choice ‘golden tickets’ to win free food for a year
A St. Louis-based restaurant is turning 55 on Oct. 26. Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard.
advantagenews.com
Free breakfast on Veterans Day
Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
FOX2now.com
Expect a cold front moving in a couple of days
ST. LOUIS — A nice fall weekend is on tap with highs in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. We will see an increase in cloud cover later today into the evening hours. Partly cloudy and in the 40s overnight. For Sunday, it was a quiet day but a bit breezy again for the afternoon.
Cold air settling in overnight as temperatures start to drop this week
We'll wake up Monday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Litchfield, Ill. event with dogs could break Guinness World Record
An upcoming event this weekend about an hour outside of St. Louis could be the site of a new Guinness World Record.
Comments / 0