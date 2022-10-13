Read full article on original website
Bill Wielenbeck
4d ago
It should say, Democrats of Maryland most concerned about climate change. Time to save Maryland, along with the rest of the country, vote all democrats/ liberals/ socialists out. Just say no to Socialism, Agenda 21/30, and democrats/liberals/socialists!
Reply(1)
8
Easton Md
4d ago
Not surprised that the bluer a county is, the more climate concerning they are. Probably same as ratio of Tesla owners. Just sayin.
Reply(3)
2
Related
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
Thousands of acres of farmland to be permanently preserved around Maryland
The state of Maryland is paying $2.9 million to preserve nearly 400 acres of "prime farmland" in Baltimore County, as part of a package of 25 working farms
GW Hatchet
Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines
In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
foxbaltimore.com
6,500 trout stocked in Maryland waters, available for fishers
WASHINGTON (7News) — Seven counties in Maryland had their Fall trout stocking this past week. 6,500 fish were loaded into Maryland waters becoming available for people to catch. The types of fish and specific places they were loaded can be found below:. Carroll County:. Piney Run Reservoir was stocked...
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
Local super PAC seeks donations to spread the word and encourage voters to vote ‘yes’ on legalizing recreational use of marijuana. The post Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland appeared first on Maryland Matters.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Ohio Man Admits To Making Bomb And Driving It To Maryland To Kill His “Romantic Rival”
Clayton Alexander McCoy, age 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty earlier last week to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device, in connection with an explosion at a home in Carroll County, Maryland. A resident of the
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
CBS News
Maryland child dies of complications from COVID-19, health officials say
BALTIMORE - A young child recently died of complications with COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. New data shows that a Maryland child younger than 9 years old was recorded as a COVID-19 death. Records show this is the 10th Maryland child to died of COVID-19 complications.
Wbaltv.com
'I don't think that makes any sense': Hogan on potential election integrity concerns in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday dismissed any possible challenges in the weeks before the 2022 election to pick his successor. "I don't think that makes any sense," Hogan said, expressing confidence in Maryland's voting system. The term-limited incumbent governor, who's serving out his second term,...
Ocean City Today
Maryland has 18 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Maryland using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thedcpost.com
DC Sues Chemical Company for Polluting Waterways with Cancer-Causing Toxin
DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a lawsuit against the chemical manufacturer Velsicol, claiming that it has contaminated local waterways with cancer-causing chemicals for decades. According to the lawsuit, the company’s practices are primarily affecting the health and safety of low-income areas populated by Black and brown DC residents....
foxbaltimore.com
Md. drivers fired up after charged comments on electric cars in gubernatorial debate
(WBFF) — Mutual disdain was on full display when the two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor clashed during their first and likely final debate. "Frankly, I’m standing on stage right now with an extremist election denier," said Democratic nominee Wes Moore. "This is outrageous and ridiculous....
Wbaltv.com
After court ruling, not every county plans to count mail-in ballots before Election Day
Not every Maryland jurisdiction plans to canvass mail-in ballots received before Election Day, but Baltimore City and Baltimore County will. | COMMITMENT 2022 COVERAGE: Maryland Voter's Guide. The Maryland State Board of Elections told 11 News the following jurisdictions plan to conduct pre-Election Day canvassing of mail-in ballots: Allegany, Baltimore,...
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
Comments / 11