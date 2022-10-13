Read full article on original website
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mercer International (MERC) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $174.16, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares...
V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC) closed at $28.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of...
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
Illumina (ILMN) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know
Illumina (ILMN) closed the most recent trading day at $199.32, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know
EPR Properties (EPR) closed the most recent trading day at $36.69, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Dillard's (DDS) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
Dillard's (DDS) closed the most recent trading day at $280.87, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the department...
BorgWarner (BWA) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BorgWarner (BWA) closed at $33.21, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the auto parts...
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $56.35, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of...
Why Shares of Keros Therapeutics Rose 10.2% This Week
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) rose 10.2% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed at $39.87 last Friday. It opened on Monday at $40.66, then rose to $47.06 on Friday before falling a little bit at the close on Friday at $43.93. The stock has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company's shares are down more than 24% this year.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed at $47.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares...
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed at $6.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Moves -1.48%: What You Should Know
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $35.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares...
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/15/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. (WTBA) is a small-cap value stock...
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) closed the most recent trading day at $49.45, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the petroleum...
Novartis (NVS) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Novartis (NVS) closed at $75.57, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the...
2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
The stock market is knee-deep in a painful correction right now, with 81% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) components having lost value in 2022. More than half of this elite ticker collection is down by more than 50%. These price drops will mean different things for different stocks. The...
