Arkansas State

dequeenbee.com

Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds

(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
