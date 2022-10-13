Apple revealed the iPhone 14 collection again in September 2022. This time round, a lot of the thrilling upgrades landed within the Pro division. So in the event you plan to buy an iPhone 14 mannequin, you would possibly need to take into account the 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max variants. 2022’s choices embrace an all-new Dynamic Island, Always-On Display assist, the A16 Bionic chip, an upgraded 48MP foremost digital camera, and extra. This is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus — the battle between two $999 smartphones. Which 2022 flagship do you have to purchase, the one from Apple or that from Samsung? Let’s unpack!

9 HOURS AGO