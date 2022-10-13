The Burroughs football team had Senior Night last Friday when it hosted Sultana but lost 55-13. Before the game began, Burroughs recognized its 10 senior players and its senior cheerleaders: Ezra Tate, Braeden Venhaus, Steven Olmos, Conner Auld, Danny Griffith, Shayne Rutland, Devin Fitzpatrick, Orlando Montemayor, Landen Moore, Robert Mosley-Mitchell, Lauren Chaco, Lenae Lugo, Olivia Haas, Ariana Jones, and Dierra Lyons. At halftime, Burroughs continued the Senior Night celebrations by recognizing those in band and color guard: Lezly Albro, Wyatte Anderson, Jessie Bell, Laura Bradford, Amaya Raza Cerutti, Andrea Gonzalez, Araina Jones, Bethany Mouw, Olvia Patin, Kai Quinata, Nick Slivka, Sean Sullivan, Mackenzie Szpynda, Genevieve Vogel, and Thomas Wonnacot. The Burros had a dream start scoring on the opening drive and showing they could contain Sultana's dual threat offense by stopping the run and the short and long passes in the first quarter, but could not sustain it in the second quarter. The Sultans scored in bunches in the second to build a lead the Burros could not overtake. Head Coach Tom Foisy spoke on his team's performance.

BURBANK, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO