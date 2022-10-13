ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Succession' Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Is Excitedly 'Killing the Opposition'

We may have another year before Succession returns to HBO, but that didn't stop the cable network from debuting new footage of season 4. In an extended look at what’s coming over during the 2022-2023 season, fans were treated to a brief look at undying patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) doing what he does best in the Emmy-winning family drama.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An Ambulance Takes One Man Away as the OG Women Are Forced to Leave the Beach

Paradise will never be the same after Monday night's episode. During what was likely the most dramatic episode of Bachelor in Paradise ever, one man was taken away via ambulance, another guy left the beach in a huff, a surprise arrival allowed a fan-favorite to stick around, a love triangle finally fell apart -- and that was all before the season's big twist played out.
'Love Is Blind': Here's What Happened to the Season 2 Couples

Love might be blind in the pods, but once the couples on Netflix's Love Is Blind head out into the real world, it tends to be a different story. With season 3 of the hit reality dating competition premiering Wednesday, Oct. 19, ET is looking back at the couples from season 2 to see where they are today.
Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)

While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love. "I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian

Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole's Newborn Daughter Onyx Has Church Dedication Ceremony

Nick Cannon was on hand for a big day in his newborn daughter's life! On Sunday, the 42-year-old TV personality posted pics from the church dedication of his and LaNisha Cole's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon as dedicated to Yahweh today!!! Romans...

