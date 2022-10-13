Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise' Preview: A 'Shocking Twist' Raises the OG Women's Spirits
It's not just Bachelor in Paradise's men that are facing a moral dilemma. At the end of Monday's shocking episode of the ABC series, fans learned that, as BiP's guys chat up new women on the beach, the OG ladies will have five new hunky singles to explore a connection with too.
WHAS 11
'Succession' Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Is Excitedly 'Killing the Opposition'
We may have another year before Succession returns to HBO, but that didn't stop the cable network from debuting new footage of season 4. In an extended look at what’s coming over during the 2022-2023 season, fans were treated to a brief look at undying patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) doing what he does best in the Emmy-winning family drama.
WHAS 11
Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier Join ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' Special
The Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary celebration special is rounding out its cast! Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier have joined the star-studded ensemble for ABC's upcoming live-action/animated special honoring the iconic Disney film, set to air Thursday, Dec. 15. Short will take on the role of...
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An Ambulance Takes One Man Away as the OG Women Are Forced to Leave the Beach
Paradise will never be the same after Monday night's episode. During what was likely the most dramatic episode of Bachelor in Paradise ever, one man was taken away via ambulance, another guy left the beach in a huff, a surprise arrival allowed a fan-favorite to stick around, a love triangle finally fell apart -- and that was all before the season's big twist played out.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Split From Christine Leads to Healing With Another Wife
As one door closes another might be cracking open on Sister Wives. In Sunday's episode, Kody Brown is once again deep in his feelings about his ex Christine's decision to leave him and move away from the family. "It feels hostile to me. I feel like she's done this as...
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind': Here's What Happened to the Season 2 Couples
Love might be blind in the pods, but once the couples on Netflix's Love Is Blind head out into the real world, it tends to be a different story. With season 3 of the hit reality dating competition premiering Wednesday, Oct. 19, ET is looking back at the couples from season 2 to see where they are today.
WHAS 11
Jenna Lyons Thanks Fans After 'Unusual' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Casting News
Jenna Lyons is feeling the love! On Monday, the designer took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their support, following the announcement that she would be joining the season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. “Good morning, I’m a little tired today. I...
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boy band, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
WHAS 11
'Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja on Robbery Rumors and Toya Bush-Harris Drama (Exclusive)
Trying to mend some fences! Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja is looking to move past the bad blood with Toya Bush-Harris. Anila spoke with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, and she opened up about trying to reach out to her co-star amid a particularly heated feud.
WHAS 11
Rebel Wilson Happens Upon Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Recreating Their Engagement
Rebel Wilson might have an unplanned cameo on The Kardashians. The 42-year-old Australian actress happened upon a very special moment between Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, on Monday. The couple was marking the one-year anniversary of Barker's romantic beachside proposal by recreating the moment. The date is also...
WHAS 11
Tia Mowry on Why She Feels ‘Blessed’ Following Divorce Announcement (Exclusive)
Tia Mowry isn't letting anything keep her down. The actress was in high spirits as she attended the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala on Monday, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Mowry at the elegant event, and she smiled broadly as she reflected...
WHAS 11
Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)
While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love. "I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
WHAS 11
Kourtney Kardashian Preps 'World Tour Wife' Style as She Plans to Join Travis Barker on Blink-182 Tour
All the tour looks! Kourtney Kardashian can't wait to solidify her status as a tour wife. The 43-year-old reality star, who tied the knot with drummer Travis Barker this past spring, celebrated the announcement that her man was going back on tour with his band, Blink-182, over the weekend. Kardashian...
WHAS 11
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!
Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
WHAS 11
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian
Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
WHAS 11
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Respond to Allegations By Former Nanny in Joint Statement
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are speaking out after the pair's former nanny delivered a slew of "false and scurrilous accusations" against them in an interview with DailyMail. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such...
WHAS 11
Usher Sweetly Serenades Issa Rae During His Las Vegas Residency Concert
Issa Rae lived out every Usher fan's fantasy over the weekend. The Insecure creator and star attended the singer's My Way residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, where she was asked to join him onstage. When the 37-year-old made her way up the steps,...
WHAS 11
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Address Family Feud and 'Real Housewives' Future (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice just loves, loves, loves, but more than two months after brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorgaskipped her wedding, it seems the siblings have yet to find some peace. When ET's Brice Sander caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new husband, Louie...
WHAS 11
Tom Felton Reveals Mental Health Struggles, Multiple Secret Rehab Stints in Memoir 'Beyond the Wand'
An unknown side to the actor who played Draco Malfoy. Harry Potter star Tom Felton is opening up like never before in his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. While the 35-year-old British actor certainly gives his readers what they want and...
WHAS 11
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole's Newborn Daughter Onyx Has Church Dedication Ceremony
Nick Cannon was on hand for a big day in his newborn daughter's life! On Sunday, the 42-year-old TV personality posted pics from the church dedication of his and LaNisha Cole's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon as dedicated to Yahweh today!!! Romans...
Comments / 0