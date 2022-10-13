Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Rebel Wilson Happens Upon Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Recreating Their Engagement
Rebel Wilson might have an unplanned cameo on The Kardashians. The 42-year-old Australian actress happened upon a very special moment between Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, on Monday. The couple was marking the one-year anniversary of Barker's romantic beachside proposal by recreating the moment. The date is also...
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boy band, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
WHAS 11
Kourtney Kardashian Preps 'World Tour Wife' Style as She Plans to Join Travis Barker on Blink-182 Tour
All the tour looks! Kourtney Kardashian can't wait to solidify her status as a tour wife. The 43-year-old reality star, who tied the knot with drummer Travis Barker this past spring, celebrated the announcement that her man was going back on tour with his band, Blink-182, over the weekend. Kardashian...
WHAS 11
Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Address Marriage Rumors
Monique and Chris Samuels are setting the record straight about separation rumors. After People reported that the former Real Housewives of Potomac star and ex-NFLer were going separating following a decade of marriage, the couple sat down for a live YouTube video where they denied that divorce was on the horizon.
WHAS 11
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!
Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.
WHAS 11
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Zero Drama' Newlywed Life with Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better than ever! The couple tied the knot over the summer, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and are still basking in that newlywed glow. "They feel like they are true soulmates and like everything is even better than...
WHAS 11
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family. The party was space-themed, with a...
WHAS 11
Usher Sweetly Serenades Issa Rae During His Las Vegas Residency Concert
Issa Rae lived out every Usher fan's fantasy over the weekend. The Insecure creator and star attended the singer's My Way residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, where she was asked to join him onstage. When the 37-year-old made her way up the steps,...
WHAS 11
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Steals 'Boyfriend' Jaeden Luke in the Battle Rounds
During Monday's Battle Rounds on season 22 of The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello was reunited with the singer that made her blush during the Blind Auditions!. Jaeden Luke, 22, took the stage for a Team Blake battle against bodie, with the pair performing "As Long As You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. While both singers wowed all four of the coaches, it was Jaeden who had Camila's ear once again.
WHAS 11
Keke Palmer Responds to Whoopi Goldberg's Wish List for 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer is ready to hop into a nun's habit if she gets the call!. The Nope star spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, held at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday, and opened up about Whoopi Goldberg's recent comments about wanting Palmer to co-star with her in the planned Sister Act 3.
WHAS 11
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Respond to Allegations By Former Nanny in Joint Statement
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are speaking out after the pair's former nanny delivered a slew of "false and scurrilous accusations" against them in an interview with DailyMail. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such...
WHAS 11
'Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja on Robbery Rumors and Toya Bush-Harris Drama (Exclusive)
Trying to mend some fences! Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja is looking to move past the bad blood with Toya Bush-Harris. Anila spoke with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, and she opened up about trying to reach out to her co-star amid a particularly heated feud.
WHAS 11
Jenna Lyons Thanks Fans After 'Unusual' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Casting News
Jenna Lyons is feeling the love! On Monday, the designer took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their support, following the announcement that she would be joining the season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. “Good morning, I’m a little tired today. I...
WHAS 11
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Planning the Holidays With Their Exes
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking forward to the holidays. A source tells ET that the newlyweds "are busy figuring out the holidays and their schedules are hectic, but they are looking forward to a huge holiday celebration for both Thanksgiving and Christmas." A big part of that planning,...
WHAS 11
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Address Family Feud and 'Real Housewives' Future (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice just loves, loves, loves, but more than two months after brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorgaskipped her wedding, it seems the siblings have yet to find some peace. When ET's Brice Sander caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new husband, Louie...
WHAS 11
Tom Felton Reveals Mental Health Struggles, Multiple Secret Rehab Stints in Memoir 'Beyond the Wand'
An unknown side to the actor who played Draco Malfoy. Harry Potter star Tom Felton is opening up like never before in his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. While the 35-year-old British actor certainly gives his readers what they want and...
Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
WHAS 11
'DWTS' Tugs Heartstrings and Brings Tears With 1st Night of 'Most Memorable Year' Week! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday for the first of a two-night special Most Memorable Year week, which explored some of the most impactful, memorable and meaningful turning points in the lives of the competitors. The stars all did their best to pay tribute to these memorable and meaningful moments...
WHAS 11
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About George Clooney's Dating Advice to Her and How He Courted Amal (Exclusive)
George Clooney can add relationship therapist to his resume! On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore is reunited with her Confessions of a Dangerous Mind co-star for a full hour. ET spoke to Drew about the reunion, in which she got an impromptu therapy session from the Oscar winner, who just celebrated his 8-year anniversary with his wife, Amal Clooney.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Split From Christine Leads to Healing With Another Wife
As one door closes another might be cracking open on Sister Wives. In Sunday's episode, Kody Brown is once again deep in his feelings about his ex Christine's decision to leave him and move away from the family. "It feels hostile to me. I feel like she's done this as...
