WOWT
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
WOWT
Fundraiser benefits volunteer fire departments across Nebraska
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (KSNB) - Over 100 volunteer fire departments received donations in Cambridge on Friday afternoon. They were courtesy of First State Bank and the Farnam Economic Development Corporation. The pair decided to raffle off a Polaris Ranger. Raffle ticket buyers got to choose which volunteer fire department got the...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: New York woman found with 103 pounds of suspected marijuana
SIDNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A New York woman was arrested in Nebraska after allegedly being caught with more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 10:15 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday, a trooper saw a Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 east near Sunol.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol identified body found in trunk
Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Feeling nice this evening but a big Fall chill is on the way for next week. Two Omaha...
WOWT
Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday
