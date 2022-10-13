Read full article on original website
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today
Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped early today for the second day in a row. Yesterday, Nio shares rose nearly 4%, and that trend continued this morning. In early Tuesday trading, Nio popped as much as another 8.3% before those gains faded. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Nio held onto a slight gain of 0.2%. But there was good reason for the early optimism.
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were up as much as 7.5% at the market open this morning after news that value-investment firm Starboard Value LP had acquired a stake in the company. As of 11:42 a.m. ET, the stock was holding a 3.4% gain on the day so far, outperforming the blue chip heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Up Today
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were moving higher today after the struggling retailer began a debt-exchange offer, with the aim of buying the company more time in its turnaround and improving liquidity. As of 11:08 a.m., Bed Bath & Beyond shares were up 3.2% after gaining as much as 6% earlier in the session.
Why Akouos Stock Is on Fire Today
Shares of small-cap gene therapy company Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) popped by as much as 87% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is racing higher this morning in response to an all-cash buyout agreement with pharma heavyweight Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Lilly and Akouos reportedly agreed to a $487...
Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today
The stock market's Monday rally is continuing into Tuesday, and cruise stocks are riding the tide higher, with shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) gaining 5.4% this morning (as of 9:50 a.m. ET), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rising 6.7%, and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) leading the pack with a 10% gain.
SoFi Stock Could Soar 77% According To Wall Street Analysts
In this video, I will talk about SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) new analyst upgrades and the recent announcement around Galileo. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices used were the closing prices from Oct. 17, 2022. The video was...
Stock Market News for Oct 18, 2022
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday after the U.K. government reversed its tax policy and solid earnings reports from a batch of companies gave a boost to investors’ confidence. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) climbed...
5 Niche ETFs That Beat a Volatile Market Last Week
Wall Street saw wild swings last week, with the major indices moving in opposite directions. After a powerful rally at the start of the week, the stocks lost momentum on hot inflation data, which would push the Federal Reserve toward another aggressive rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.15% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively.
Pre-Markets in the Green on Strong Earnings Numbers
Pre-markets are roaring ahead this morning, building on the rally from Monday’s trading day. Actually, this rally goes back to Thursday of last week; much was given back last Friday, but higher highs were gained as of Monday’s close. And with the Dow +640 points at this hour, the Nasdaq +280 and the S&P 500 +85 points, it’s safe to say we’re in the midst of a rally.
Wall Street Analysts See a 36% Upside in Northern Oil and Gas (NOG): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) closed the last trading session at $33.29, gaining 7.8% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $45.27 indicates a 36% upside potential.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Exxon Mobil (XOM) This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Canadian National (CNI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Canadian National (CNI) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Is Haynes International (HAYN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Haynes International (HAYN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Are Investors Undervaluing ModivCare (MODV) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Why Allegheny Technologies (ATI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
