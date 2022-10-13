Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
Somerset Police Fall Safety Tips Post Called ‘Sexist’ and ‘Victim Blaming’
Somerset Police caused a stir Sunday morning with a Facebook post meant to warn women about the dangers of it getting darker earlier, but instead had commenters calling the post “sexist” and “victim blaming.”. The post, which went up at 8:33 a.m. on October 16, had the...
Numbers Don’t Lie: Warwick is the 5th Safest City in the United States
A sense of safety and security is like a breath of fresh air for many families, but unfortunately, not every family in the country gets to breathe easily. Growing up in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, I always felt safe, and I don’t take that for granted. As an adult, I call Warwick my home, and that sense of safety remains. Living in a safe community is a top priority, and it turns out my roots are settled in one of the safest places in the country.
New Bedford Airport to Get New Terminal and Tower
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Regional Airport will be getting an upgrade, after officials announced Monday a commitment for design and project funding from the state's transportation department. A new terminal and control tower will be built at the airport now that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has committed...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Walk Returns to Plymouth to Support Grieving Parents
The 10th annual Wave of Light and Remembrance Walk is upon us as we keep those who are hurting close to our hearts. The Angel Babies Organization will hold its walk in Plymouth from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Whether you have experienced loss or know someone who has, just showing support on this day can make a difference.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
Mass. Police Officer Returned To His Post After Marching At Nazi Rally
Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly was recently put on leave five years after he planned and attended the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to reports.
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Police Department members get selfie with CHiP’s “Ponce”
“CHiP 7 Mary 4 “Ponch” (Erik Estrada) with MPD 30 Chief Perkins and LPD 146 Chief Perkins, Sunday morning at the IACP Chief’s Conference. Keep both wheels on the pavement!”-Middleborough Police Department.
A Closer Look at the Aquinnah Wampanoag of Massachusetts
Chances are slight that you've visited Aquinnah, Massachusetts, though it played such an important role in Massachusetts – and American – history. The town of Aquinnah is on the westernmost tip of Martha's Vineyard Island. Its beautiful Gay Head Cliffs were designated a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service (NPS) in 1965.
nbcboston.com
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
WCVB
Taunton girl returns home from school with rope burns, mother says she wasn't notified of injury
TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is searching for answers after her 7-year-old daughter suffered rope burns while at school and she was not notified about the incident. Lauren Williams said her daughter, a second grader at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School, told her that two students wrapped a jump...
New Bedford JazzFest Returning to Kilburn Mill [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford JazzFest is back for its 10th year with special performers and an indoor venue. This year's event will take place on November 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kilburn Mill in the South End. JazzFest founder Eric Paradis is promising a great time with almost non-stop...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
whdh.com
Brigham and Women’s nurses at a colleague’s wedding save guest who collapsed
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Brigham and Women’s emergency nurses gathered to celebrate their colleague’s wedding quickly jumped into action on the dance floor to save a wedding guest’s life during a medical emergency. Last month, the group celebrated the wedding of their colleague and friend...
Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass
BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
FUN 107
