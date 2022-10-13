ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

reportertoday.com

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE

Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. East Providence Teacher Wins “Oscars of Teaching”. On World Teachers’ Day, Hennessey Elementary School in East Providence welcomed leaders from across the state for a surprise of a lifetime for one of our outstanding educators. presented by the Milken...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Numbers Don’t Lie: Warwick is the 5th Safest City in the United States

A sense of safety and security is like a breath of fresh air for many families, but unfortunately, not every family in the country gets to breathe easily. Growing up in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, I always felt safe, and I don’t take that for granted. As an adult, I call Warwick my home, and that sense of safety remains. Living in a safe community is a top priority, and it turns out my roots are settled in one of the safest places in the country.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Airport to Get New Terminal and Tower

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Regional Airport will be getting an upgrade, after officials announced Monday a commitment for design and project funding from the state's transportation department. A new terminal and control tower will be built at the airport now that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has committed...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Walk Returns to Plymouth to Support Grieving Parents

The 10th annual Wave of Light and Remembrance Walk is upon us as we keep those who are hurting close to our hearts. The Angel Babies Organization will hold its walk in Plymouth from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Whether you have experienced loss or know someone who has, just showing support on this day can make a difference.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

A Closer Look at the Aquinnah Wampanoag of Massachusetts

Chances are slight that you've visited Aquinnah, Massachusetts, though it played such an important role in Massachusetts – and American – history. The town of Aquinnah is on the westernmost tip of Martha's Vineyard Island. Its beautiful Gay Head Cliffs were designated a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service (NPS) in 1965.
AQUINNAH, MA
nbcboston.com

10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More

The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Good Samaritans asked to stop bringing prepared food to Mass and Cass

BOSTON - The city of Boston is asking Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to the encampments at Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's causing dangerous traffic backups, adding to the rodent problem and is keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters."While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members," a flyer put out the city states.The mayor's office is asking people who want to help to volunteer at the shelters, take someone out to eat at a local business, or organize a drive to help a transitional program.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

