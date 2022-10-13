Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, October 17, 2022:. NO SHOT: Fewer than one in 10 people eligible for the new Covid-19 booster have actually received the shot, leaving more than 150 million doses unused ahead of an expected winter surge in the virus. Ashish Jha, the Biden administration's point person on Covid-19, said the White House had not set a goal for how many boosters should have been administered by now, "or at least I didn't have one."

ALASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO